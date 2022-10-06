Some things do change. Former Rascal Flatts frontman Gary LeVox revealed that he and his former bandmates don’t communicate regularly.

“We don’t talk as much … cause, you know, we’re not doing business together,” the 52-year-old songwriter exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, October 6, while promoting his new single as a solo artist “Get Down Like That.”

He continued: “We wish each other the best … [I] want nothing but the best for those two and, you know, hopefully everything’s happy and healthy and their families are good.”

Rascal Flatts — comprised of LeVox, bass guitarist Jay DeMarcus and lead guitarist Joe Don Rooney — announced they would be disbanding after a farewell tour in January 2020. The tour was later canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The “What Hurts the Most” singer told Us that he, DeMarcus, 51, and Rooney, 47, “haven’t had any conversations” about reviving the farewell event, but that it’s “not really off the table.” He added, “I don’t know what the future holds but, you know, for now I’m just having a blast and … I think Jay and Joe Don are doing their thing. … So, we’ll see. Who knows?”

For now, the Ohio native, who shares daughters Brittany, 22, and Brooklyn, 18, with wife Tara Vernon, is focused on his solo career.

“It’s all about the music,” he told Us. “After doing it so long with Flatts, and just the way that whole thing ended and all that, I was just ready to go, you know? And new seasons and new journeys are good for careers. … I’m working more than I thought I was going to or than I really wanted to … but now we’re here, let’s just go, you know?”

The “Bless the Broken Road” singer added that his daughters are both singers as well. “It blows my mind how gifted and talented that they are. … They just have undeniable talent,” he said. When it comes to parenting, LeVox and his wife have different styles.

“Dads are different because … it doesn’t take so much energy for us to correct our children. … Like, I can look at ’em or something and go, ‘Are you serious?’ … [Whereas] Tara would have to sit there and talk for 30 minutes on why it was wrong,” he shared.

The “Get Down Like That” musician, who has been married to Vernon since 1998, told Us that “keeping God at the center” of the relationship has been him and his wife’s “anchor point.” They also haven’t lost their sense of romance. “Little Olive Garden on a Wednesday,” he joked.