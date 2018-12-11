Love is in the air! Gemma Chan and Dominic Cooper finally made their first public appearance as a couple.

The Crazy Rich Asians star, 36, and the Mamma Mia! actor, 40, attended a 2018 British Fashion Awards afterparty together in London on Monday, December 10. She looked stunning in a tan fur coat draped over a long, pastel-green dress, while he sported a black suit and suede Chelsea boots.

The new couple were all smiles and held hands while leaving the event — and a very chivalrous Cooper even made it a point to hold open Chan’s car door. (Earlier in the night, the actress attended the premiere of her upcoming movie Mary Queen of Scots.)

Chan and Cooper were first spotted together in August during a trip to Spain. The following month, they cozied up to each other while enjoying a day at the beach on the Spanish island of Formentera.

The Humans star previously dated comedian Jack Whitehall from 2011 to 2017. The Preacher star, meanwhile, romanced his Mamma Mia! love interest Amanda Seyfried from 2007 to 2010 before dating Ruth Negga from 2010 until this past April. He reunited with Seyfried, 33, on screen earlier this year in the jukebox musical’s sequel, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.

“She’s a friend,” Cooper told Attitude magazine in July. “It was always going to be OK. You just have to be delicate with those situations. She’s married [to Thomas Sadoski] now and has a beautiful child. We knew we were going to be working together [again] on set, going back to a part, which was certainly going to remind us of 10 years earlier. … It was nice to spend time [with her].”

The Mean Girls actress previously told the Mirror that husband Sadoski, 42, and Cooper “got along absolutely fine” when the exes filmed the second Mamma Mia! flick.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!