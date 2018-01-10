So sweet! George and Amal Clooney had a date night during the holidays to see My Fair Lady at The Mill at Sonning Theatre in England — and the couple sent the cast a flower bouquet to show their appreciation.

Actress Bethan Nash, who portrays Eliza Doolittle in the play, shared a photo of the flowers and the note on Instagram on Tuesday, January 9. “This is better than fairy dust! A letter and flowers from George and Amal Clooney!” Nash captioned the photo. “Thank you!!”

The duo, who are parents of 6-month-old twins Alexander and Ella, also added a sweet handwritten note to the floral arrangement. “Amal and I wanted to thank you for a fantastic night of theater. We loved every minute of it,” the message reads. “You were all so wonderful. My extended family (half of Beirut) loved it too. Thank you and have a great run. Love, George and Amal.”

Prior to sharing the Clooney’s sweet gesture, Nash posted a photo on December 27 of the actor and the human rights lawyer and revealed that they had gone to see the show. “A very special Christmas present George and Amal Clooney came to see #MyFairLady we drank champagne and brought Christmas Day in 😝,” she shared on Instagram. “A wonderful couple who are generous and humble. They deserve every happiness. Much love and light for the New Year!”

This isn’t the first time the couple have gone out of their way to brighten people’s days. As previously reported, they recently gave first-class passengers noise-canceling headphones along with a personal note apologizing ahead of time if their infants were loud on a British Airways flight to England.

A source told Us Weekly that director Quentin Tarantino was also on the flight and he happily accepted a pair of the custom-made headphones, which featured Clooney’s Casamigos tequila logo. “George was nervous,” the source told Us. “But the babies didn’t even make a peep.”

Us also obtained an exclusive photo of the note the couple attached to the headphones. “Our twins just discovered squawking!! Hope this helps make the flight a little quieter,” the note reads, which was written on George Clooney stationary and signed by George and Amal.

The two-time Oscar winner, 56, and the British human rights lawyer, 39, tied the knot in Italy in September 2014 and welcomed Alexander and Ella in June last year.

