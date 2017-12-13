Don’t mind the crying! Us Weekly has an exclusive picture of the note George and Amal Clooney gave to passengers with noise-canceling headphones on their flight to England with their 6-month-old twins Alexander and Ella.

“Our twins just discovered squawking!! Hope this helps make the flight a little quieter,” reads the note, which was written on George Clooney stationary and signed from George and Amal.

As previously reported, the couple gave first-class passengers custom-made noise-canceling headphones, which featured Clooney’s Casamigos tequila logo, on a British Airways flight. A source told Us that director Quentin Tarantino was one of the passengers who happily accepted a pair of headphones.

“George was nervous,” the source told Us. “But the babies didn’t even make a peep.”

The two-time Oscar winner, 56, and the British human rights lawyer, 39, tied the knot in Italy in September 2014, and welcomed Alexander and Ella in June. Clooney opened about the twins to Extra in October.

“Ella is very elegant and dainty and she has these big beautiful eyes; she looks like Amal … He’s just a thug, he’s a fat little boy, he laughs louder than everyone in the room; it’s the funniest thing,” the ER alum said at the time.

This is not the first time this month Clooney has made headlines for giving gifts. The Suburbicon director’s longtime friend, Rande Gerber, revealed that Clooney once gifted his closest friends $1 million dollars each and paid their taxes on the funds.

“There’s a group of guys we call ‘The Boys,’” Gerber explained during a recent episode of MSNBC’s Headliners. “George had called me and ‘The Boys’ and said, ‘Hey, mark September 27th, 2013, on your calendar. Everyone’s going to come to my house for dinner.”

When the group arrived at Clooney’s house, Gerber said there were black designer luggage bags, which each contained a million dollars worth of $20 bills, at the table for each guest.

“George begins to say, ‘Listen, I want you guys to know how much you’ve meant to me and how much you mean in my life,” Gerber recalled. “‘I came to L.A., I slept on your couch. I’m so fortunate in my life to have all of you and I couldn’t be where I am today without all of you. So, it was really important to me that while we’re still all here together, that I give back. So I want you all to open your suitcases.’”

