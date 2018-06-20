Doing their part. George and Amal Clooney are stepping up to help migrant children who have been separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The A-list couple, who welcomed twins Alexander and Ella in June 2017, revealed that their little ones inspired their decision to provide aide to families affected by Trump’s administration’s practice.

“At some point in the future our children will ask us: Is it true? Did our country really take babies from their parents and put them in detention centers? And when we answer yes, they’ll ask us what we did about it. What we said. Where we stood,” the Clooneys said in a statement to Us Weekly on Wednesday, June 20. “Today, the Clooney Foundation for Justice will donate $100,000 to the Young Center for Immigrant Children’s Rights.”

The center’s executive director, Maria Woltjen, thanked the Up in the Air actor, 57, and the human rights attorney, 40, for their support.

“This administration’s policy disregards international law and basic principles of human decency. To treat children in such a cruel manner not only violates their legal rights but also their basic needs,” Woltjen told Us in a statement on Wednesday. “We are doing everything we can to advocate on behalf of the thousands of children who are separated and alone, and we are very grateful for the generous support of George and Amal Clooney and the Clooney Foundation for Justice — it could not be more vital at this time.”

The Clooneys join a long list of celebrities who have used their platforms to spread awareness about the situation. Reese Witherspoon, Chrissy Teigen, Anne Hathaway, Kristen Bell and more stars took to social media on Monday, June 19, to call upon the government to make a change.

The Oscar winner and the barrister have previously participated in political endeavors. Back in February, they donated $500,000 to the March for Our Lives demonstration following the school shooting in Parkland, Florida. In August 2017, they pledged $1 million to combat hate groups following the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

