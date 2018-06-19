Making the most of their platform. After photos of children being separated from their parents at the border went viral, celebrities — including Reese Witherspoon, Chrissy Teigen, Jimmy Kimmel, Anne Hathaway, Kristen Bell and James Van Der Beek — have spoken out about the migrant children crisis on social media.
“Attn ALL U.S.Senators & U. S. Representatives: Please support the Keep Families Together Act. This atrocity must end. Please Support S. 3036,” Witherspoon tweeted on Monday, June 18. The Legally Blonde star also quote tweeted former First Lady Laura Bush’s post about living in a “border state,” adding, “Well Said @laurawbush These images of parents and children being separated is horrifying. Cruel and immoral and deplorable.”
Teigen shared a photo on Twitter of a young girl crying as she was separated from her mother by a U.S. border agent and compared the child to her 2-year-old daughter Luna: “this little girl is the same age as my daughter. luna is the happiest thing. the funniest girl. and she is absolutely terrified to look around and realize she is too far away from us, even for seconds. the fear she would feel here fills me with rage and sadness.”
The model and her husband, John Legend, recently donated $288,000 to the ALCU on President Donald Trump’s birthday. The couple, who are also parents of newborn son Miles, helped raise over a million dollars for the organization.
Kimmel, for his part, tweeted out ways for people to help: “1) Call your reps at (202) 224-3121- tell them to END the separation of families at the border (ask your Senators to pass the Keep Families Together Act and your House Rep to pass the HELP Separated Children Act). 2) Donate to https://supportkind.org to protect vulnerable children at our border. 3) Use this frame on Facebook with a photo of you and your kids to show that you will not stand for families being ripped apart.”
Hathaway, meanwhile, shared a lengthy message about her father and made a donation to the Americans for Immigrant Justice in his name. “My dad and I — not to mention my entire family — are disgusted and rocked to our core by the current administration’s shocking decision to separate asylum seeking immigrant families, the consequence of which is creating orphans with living parents,” she wrote in part on Instagram.
Trump responded to to the outcry by sharing a video on Twitter on Tuesday, June 19. “I want to take a moment to address the current illegal immigration crisis on the Southern Border… It has been going on for many, many decades… All we need is good legislation to have it taken care of.”
I want to take a moment to address the current illegal immigration crisis on the Southern Border…it has been going on for many, many decades… pic.twitter.com/1F7EK9Ef88
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 19, 2018
Scroll thorough to see more star’s react the migrant children crisis:
"Until the end of the Civil War, it was common for slave owners to rip families apart by selling the children to other slave owners. In the late 1800s to the 1970s, indigenous children across the country were forcibly separated from their families and sent to 'Indian schools'" https://t.co/Q6xxQDcZZO
— COMMON (@common) June 18, 2018
MAKE THEM PUBLIC: Demand the @whitehouse make public each-and-every one of the 100 federal camps separating children and families. And let our elected officials inside. From NY to CA; From the Dakotas, to the border of Texas. The fight for humanity is on.
This is not America.
— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) June 18, 2018
Thrilled to announce we welcomed a brand new baby girl into the world Friday morning, just in time for #FathersDay 😍 These last few days, as I’ve enjoyed the privilege of making smoothies I know my older kids will like, making my wife red raspberry leaf tea to ease her uterine contractions, spending “boy time” with my son and getting my two year-old down for a nap in the way only I know how… I’ve been heart sick about something. As I write this, kids are being ripped from the arms of their parents. By our government. For the kid’s benefit? No – the opposite – as a purposeful display of cruelty to deter would-be illegal border crossers AND legal asylum seekers (it’s happening to both). And it wouldn’t be honest to wax poetic about my new-baby bliss without speaking up against this atrocity. If we allow our government to de-humanize fathers, and mothers, and children in the name of defending our borders… we’ve lost a huge part what makes those borders worth defending. And even if you don’t believe in karma, or in extending basic human decency to people who didn’t win the geographic birth lottery… even if you’re hard-liner enough to say, “Break the law, suffer the consequences,” shouldn’t the punishment at least fit the crime? And if you’re still cold enough to say, “Well, it’s effective,” consider this: This heinous practice was put into place by our own attorney general (who justified it with a cherry-picked Bible verse), and our president blamed rivals before tweeting his list of legislative demands to be met before he stops it. Regardless of how you feel about immigration, or a wall, or this president… if we say we’re okay with our government using human rights violations as a deterrent or as a bargaining chip… what happens when we find ourselves on the wrong side of the agenda? Either in this administration or the next? This should not be a political issue – it’s a human one. A crime against humanity is a crime against us all. More info in link in my bio. Oh, and @vanderkimberly – you’re a f*cking earth goddess rock star and I’m as in awe of you as I am in love with you. And our new baby’s name is Gwendolyn ❤️ #HappyFathersDay everybody.
I don’t care what your politics are, we can’t be a country that separates children from their parents. Do something about this, here. https://t.co/0ozLcxxmxC
— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) June 18, 2018
— 🇵🇷 Lin-Manuel Miranda 🏳️🌈 (@Lin_Manuel) June 14, 2018
The administration’s current family separation policy is an affront to the decency of the American people, and contrary to principles and values upon which our nation was founded. The administration has the power to rescind this policy. It should do so now.
— John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) June 18, 2018
