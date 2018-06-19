Making the most of their platform. After photos of children being separated from their parents at the border went viral, celebrities — including Reese Witherspoon, Chrissy Teigen, Jimmy Kimmel, Anne Hathaway, Kristen Bell and James Van Der Beek — have spoken out about the migrant children crisis on social media.

“Attn ALL U.S.Senators & U. S. Representatives: Please support the Keep Families Together Act. This atrocity must end. Please Support S. 3036,” Witherspoon tweeted on Monday, June 18. The Legally Blonde star also quote tweeted former First Lady Laura Bush’s post about living in a “border state,” adding, “Well Said @laurawbush These images of parents and children being separated is horrifying. Cruel and immoral and deplorable.”

Teigen shared a photo on Twitter of a young girl crying as she was separated from her mother by a U.S. border agent and compared the child to her 2-year-old daughter Luna: “this little girl is the same age as my daughter. luna is the happiest thing. the funniest girl. and she is absolutely terrified to look around and realize she is too far away from us, even for seconds. the fear she would feel here fills me with rage and sadness.”

The model and her husband, John Legend, recently donated $288,000 to the ALCU on President Donald Trump’s birthday. The couple, who are also parents of newborn son Miles, helped raise over a million dollars for the organization.

Kimmel, for his part, tweeted out ways for people to help: “1) Call your reps at (202) 224-3121- tell them to END the separation of families at the border (ask your Senators to pass the Keep Families Together Act and your House Rep to pass the HELP Separated Children Act). 2) Donate to https://supportkind.org to protect vulnerable children at our border. 3) Use this frame on Facebook with a photo of you and your kids to show that you will not stand for families being ripped apart.”

Hathaway, meanwhile, shared a lengthy message about her father and made a donation to the Americans for Immigrant Justice in his name. “My dad and I — not to mention my entire family — are disgusted and rocked to our core by the current administration’s shocking decision to separate asylum seeking immigrant families, the consequence of which is creating orphans with living parents,” she wrote in part on Instagram.

Trump responded to to the outcry by sharing a video on Twitter on Tuesday, June 19. “I want to take a moment to address the current illegal immigration crisis on the Southern Border… It has been going on for many, many decades… All we need is good legislation to have it taken care of.”

I want to take a moment to address the current illegal immigration crisis on the Southern Border…it has been going on for many, many decades… pic.twitter.com/1F7EK9Ef88 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 19, 2018

Scroll thorough to see more star’s react the migrant children crisis:

"Until the end of the Civil War, it was common for slave owners to rip families apart by selling the children to other slave owners. In the late 1800s to the 1970s, indigenous children across the country were forcibly separated from their families and sent to 'Indian schools'" https://t.co/Q6xxQDcZZO — COMMON (@common) June 18, 2018

MAKE THEM PUBLIC: Demand the @whitehouse make public each-and-every one of the 100 federal camps separating children and families. And let our elected officials inside. From NY to CA; From the Dakotas, to the border of Texas. The fight for humanity is on. This is not America. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) June 18, 2018

I don’t care what your politics are, we can’t be a country that separates children from their parents. Do something about this, here. https://t.co/0ozLcxxmxC — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) June 18, 2018

The administration’s current family separation policy is an affront to the decency of the American people, and contrary to principles and values upon which our nation was founded. The administration has the power to rescind this policy. It should do so now. — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) June 18, 2018

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!