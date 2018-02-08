Just when you thought George Clooney couldn’t be more perfect, he went ahead and did just that. The two-time Oscar winner, 56, gushed over wife Amal Clooney and spoke about how much she really means to him.

“I have to say, before I had the twins, I felt that about her. I felt that I had met someone who I would absolutely, you know, trade my life for,” Clooney said on Thursday, February 8, in a sneak peek, for his appearance on My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman. “I met someone who her life meant more to me than my life. And I’d never had that experience before.”

The Ocean’s Eleven star has doted on the Lebanese beauty, 40, many times in the past. While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter in September 2017, Clooney revealed when he knew that Amal was the one for him. “I thought she was beautiful and I thought she was funny and obviously smart,” he told the publication at the time of meeting his wife during a trip to Lake Como, Italy, in July 2013. After a whirlwind romance, the Up in the Air actor proposed nearly one year later. “My only doubt was if she thought maybe it was too soon. But there was no doubt that we were the right couple and that we were the right team. And we were a team from right off the bat. Immediately we felt we were just happy and we have been happy ever since.”

The A-list couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Venice, Italy, in September 2014 and welcomed twins Alexander and Ella in June 2017. “They start out with a personality right off the bat,” the ER alum told Entertainment Tonight in 2017 of his tykes. “[Alexander] is a thug already. You saw him. He’s a moose! Literally, he just sits and he eats. [Ella’s] very elegant, and all eyes. She looks like Amal, thank God.”

