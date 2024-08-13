Your account

Celebrity News

George Clooney Says He’s ‘Irritated’ With Quentin Tarantino Over Career Remark: ‘Dude, F–k Off’

By
George Clooney, Quentin Tarantino Neil P. Mockford/Getty Images;Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images for Belles Rives Group

George Clooney is not happy with Quentin Tarantino for taking a dig at his career.

“Quentin said some s–t about me recently, so I’m a little irritated by him,” Clooney, 63, said in a joint GQ interview with his Wolfs costar Brad Pitt on Tuesday, August 13. “He did some interview where he was naming movie stars, and he was talking about [Brad], and somebody else, and then this guy goes, ‘Well, what about George?’ He goes, ‘He’s not a movie star.’”

He continued: “And then he literally said something like, ‘Name me a movie since the millennium.’ And I was like, ‘Since the millennium? That’s kind of my whole f–king career.’”

Clooney added that he has no problem giving Tarantino, 61, grief for his remarks.

“So now I’m like, ‘All right, dude, f–k off,’” he quipped. “I don’t mind giving him s–t. He gave me s–t.”

Tarantino and Clooney worked together on the 1996 movie From Dusk Till Dawn. In addition to writing the screenplay, Tarantino also played Richie Gecko, who was the brother of Clooney’s character Seth Gecko.

Quentin Tarantino and George Clooney in “From Dusk Till Dawn.” Dimension Films/Miramax/Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images

Tarantino made his remarks during a November 2022 episode of Tom Segura’s “2 Bears 1 Cave” podcast. In the interview, Tarantino shared that there aren’t any real movie stars today due to the “Marvel-ization of Hollywood movies.”

“You have all these actors who have become famous playing these characters. But they’re not movie stars. Right? Captain America is the star. Or Thor is the star,” the director said at the time. “I mean, I’m not the first person to say that. I think that’s been said a zillion times, you know, but … it’s like, you know, it’s these franchise characters that become a star.”

However, Clooney did share his perspective on why he believes there is a lack of stars in the new generation of Hollywood.

“Well, they haven’t developed stars the way the studio system used to,” Clooney said on Monday. “We kind of were at the very end of that, where you could work at a studio and do three or four films, and there was some plan to it. And I don’t think that’s necessarily the case anymore. So it’s harder for you to sell somebody something on the back of a star.”

Despite the differences from when he was an up and coming talent, Clooney explained that it is actually a “great time” to be a young actor in Hollywood right now.

“When I was a young actor, if you looked at the back of the L.A. Times every Monday morning they had the 64 shows that were made. And of those 64 shows, if you’re actually on one of them, you’re trying to be in the top 20 to keep your show on the air,” he shared. “But that was it. And then the studios were doing five films a year. Now there’s 600 shows. So there’s a lot more work for actors.”

