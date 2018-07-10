George Clooney has reportedly been released from an Italian hospital after being involved in a motor accident on Tuesday, July 10. According to CNN, the Oscar winner was thrown over the top of his scooter after being hit by a Mercedes while in Olbia on the island of Sardinia.

The incident took place at 8:15 a.m. local time. The 57-year-old was transported to the Giovanni Paolo II hospital in an ambulance and checked out of the facility at 10 a.m.

Olbia police commander Giovanni Mannoni told the outlet that Clooney did not suffer any serious injuries and he will be monitored by hospital staff as an outpatient for the next 20 days.

Carabinieri officer Alberto Cicognani, meanwhile, spoke to the actor. Clooney allegedly said that he was “fine” and that he would continue filming his Catch-22 mini-series in a few days.

According to Mannoni, authorities are still investigating the situation.

Clooney and his wife, British barrister Amal Clooney, share a home at Lake Como with their 13-month-old twins, Alexander and Ella.

