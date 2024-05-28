Equestrian Georgie Campbell died aged 37 on Sunday, May 26, during an eventing competition in the U.K.

Campbell fell from her horse and suffered fatal injuries during the Bicton International Horse Trials in Devon, England, said British Eventing, the governing body for equestrian competitions in the UK.

“It is with deepest regret that we announce that Georgie Campbell (GBR) suffered a fatal accident whilst competing at the Bicton International Horse Trials in Devon, England on Sunday 26 May 2024. Medical professionals attended immediately following her fall at fence 5b however, unfortunately, she could not be saved,” the organization said in a statement.

“To respect the family’s privacy at this extremely difficult and sad time, no further details will be shared,” the statement continued.

Campbell’s horse, Global Quest, was unharmed in the accident.

“The horse, Global Quest, was assessed by the on-site vets and walked back to the stable and is uninjured,” said British Eventing.

“Police were called to reports about the death of a horse rider at Bicton Arena, East Budleigh, at around 3.50 p.m. on Sunday 26 May,” Devon and Cornwall Police told the Daily Mail in a statement.

“The woman was in her 30s and from Kent. The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner,” the police statement added.

According to the BBC, Campbell competed in over 200 events including five-star events such as the Badminton Horse Trials and the Burghley Horse Trials.

Campbell was married to fellow eventing rider, Jesse Campbell, who represented New Zealand in the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

The couple regularly documented their events and training on their joint Instagram account.

Under a recent post, fans and fellow riding enthusiasts paid tribute to Campbell.

“Jesse, the whole equestrian community is holding you up right now. So so sorry for your loss, thinking of all of Georgie’s family & friends, the best ones are always taken way too soon,” wrote one person.

“💔🕊️RIP Georgie such a brave and talented rider, taken too soon✨🐴 my thoughts are with your family. 🫶Mxxx,” wrote another follower.