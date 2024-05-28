Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity News

Equestrian Georgie Campbell Dead at 37 After Falling Off Horse During U.K. Competition

By
Georgie Campbell Dead at 37
Georgie Campbell. Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Equestrian Georgie Campbell died aged 37 on Sunday, May 26, during an eventing competition in the U.K.

Campbell fell from her horse and suffered fatal injuries during the Bicton International Horse Trials in Devon, England, said British Eventing, the governing body for equestrian competitions in the UK.

“It is with deepest regret that we announce that Georgie Campbell (GBR) suffered a fatal accident whilst competing at the Bicton International Horse Trials in Devon, England on Sunday 26 May 2024. Medical professionals attended immediately following her fall at fence 5b however, unfortunately, she could not be saved,” the organization said in a statement.

“To respect the family’s privacy at this extremely difficult and sad time, no further details will be shared,” the statement continued.

Celebrity Equestrians See Kaley Cuoco Prince William Mary-Kate Olsen and More Stars Riding Horses

Related: Kaley Cuoco, Prince William and More Celebrities Who Are Equestrians

Campbell’s horse, Global Quest, was unharmed in the accident.

“The horse, Global Quest, was assessed by the on-site vets and walked back to the stable and is uninjured,” said British Eventing.

“Police were called to reports about the death of a horse rider at Bicton Arena, East Budleigh, at around 3.50 p.m. on Sunday 26 May,” Devon and Cornwall Police told the Daily Mail in a statement.

“The woman was in her 30s and from Kent. The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner,” the police statement added.

According to the BBC, Campbell competed in over 200 events including five-star events such as the Badminton Horse Trials and the Burghley Horse Trials.

Celebrity Deaths of 2024 Stars We Lost This Year 794 Ewen MacIntosh

Related: Celebrity Deaths of 2024: Stars We Lost This Year

Campbell was married to fellow eventing rider, Jesse Campbell, who represented New Zealand in the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

The couple regularly documented their events and training on their joint Instagram account.

Yellow Crocs

Deal of the Day

Act Fast — Crocs Are 25% Off Today! View Deal

Under a recent post, fans and fellow riding enthusiasts paid tribute to Campbell.

“Jesse, the whole equestrian community is holding you up right now. So so sorry for your loss, thinking of all of Georgie’s family & friends, the best ones are always taken way too soon,” wrote one person.

“💔🕊️RIP Georgie such a brave and talented rider, taken too soon✨🐴 my thoughts are with your family. 🫶Mxxx,” wrote another follower.

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!