Gigi Hadid is seemingly unbothered by her recent brush with the law.

One week after the model, 28, was arrested for bringing marijuana with her on a flight to the Cayman Islands on July 10, Hadid broke her silence about the trip. “All’s well that ends well 🌅,” she captioned a Tuesday, July 18, Instagram carousel of photos and videos from the getaway.

The post included a snap of the Next in Fashion host posing in a mint green bikini with friends Leah McCarthy and Alana O’Herlihy as well as photos of beachside meals.

Hadid’s rep confirmed news of her arrest to E! News on Tuesday. “Gigi was traveling with marijuana purchased legally in NYC with a medical license,” the rep told the outlet. “It has also been legal for medical use in Grand Cayman since 2017. Her record remains clear and she enjoyed the rest of her time on the island.”

According to Cayman Marl Road, Hadid and McCarthy, 29, were both arrested for “importation of ganja and importation of utensils used for the consumption of ganja” after customs officers examined their luggage at Owen Roberts International Airport. The models were released on bail after being brought to the Prisoner Detention Center, the outlet reported. Hadid and McCarthy appeared in Summary Court on July 12 and were officially charged. They pleaded guilty and were each fined $1,000, with no conviction recorded.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

The same day Hadid’s legal drama came to a close, her ex Zayn Malik — with whom she shares daughter Khai, 2 — appeared on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, marking his first formal interview in six years. During the sit-down with host Alex Cooper, Malik, 30, addressed his own legal woes.

Us Weekly confirmed in October 2021 that Malik had been charged with four criminal offenses of harassment after an alleged dispute with Gigi’s mother, Yolanda Hadid, one month prior. According to court documents, the former One Direction member was accused of “causing mental anguish and physical pain” to Yolanda, now 59, after allegedly pushing her and calling her names including a “f—king Dutch slut.”

Malik — who denied the allegations but pleaded no contest — told Cooper, 28, that “all he really cared about” was that “the people involved” knew what happened during the 2021 incident. “I knew what the situation was. I knew that happened, and the people involved knew what happened too,” said the “Pillowtalk” singer, who has since completed a court-ordered anger management class and domestic violence program.

He continued: “I believe you could respect that I just didn’t want to bring attention to anything, I just wasn’t trying to get into a negative back and forth with her [or] any sort of narrative online where my daughter was going to look back and read that.”

Malik and Gigi — who began their on-again, off-again romance in 2015 — quietly split in October 2021 after the alleged incident with Yolanda. “They’d been having problems for a while and tried to figure them out, but it just wasn’t working,” a source exclusively told Us at the time, noting that “some of their issues” may have stemmed from an “irresponsible” incident involving Malik.

Despite the drama, Gigi made it clear that coparenting with Malik is important to her during a March interview with The Sunday Times. “That [Khai] can be with both parents makes me very happy,” she told the outlet at the time.