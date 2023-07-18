Gigi Hadid was arrested for bringing marijuana with her on a flight to the Cayman Islands on July 10.

“Gigi was traveling with marijuana purchased legally in NYC with a medical license,” the model’s rep confirmed to E! News on Tuesday, July 18. “It has also been legal for medical use in Grand Cayman since 2017. Her record remains clear and she enjoyed the rest of her time on the island.”

Hadid, 28, was arrested with a friend, model Leah McCarthy, after arriving at Owen Roberts International Airport, according to Cayman Marl Road. Custom officials found “ganja and utensils used for the consumption of ganja” in their luggage, the local news outlet reported. It was a small amount believed to be for personal use.

While marijuana is legal in Grand Cayman, it is illegal to bring the substance in from another country. Hadid and McCarthy, 29, were arrested for “Importation of Ganja and Importation of Utensils used for the consumption of ganja.” They were brought to the Prisoner Detention Center before being released on bail.

Hadid and McCarthy were officially charged and pleaded guilty on July 12. The duo were each fined $1,000. The legal matter is now settled and no conviction was recorded.

The duo seemed to enjoy the rest of their time on vacation. The models have both shared Instagram photos lounging in bikinis in recent days.

Hadid’s legal drama was settled the same day ex Zayn Malik — with whom she shares daughter Khai, 2 — finally spoke out about his own legal woes during an appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast.

In October 2021, Us Weekly confirmed Malik was charged with four criminal offenses of harassment after an alleged dispute with Gigi’s mother, Yolanda Hadid, one month prior. Per court docs, Malik was accused of “causing mental anguish and physical pain” to Yolanda, now 59, after pushing her and shouting profanities on the Pennsylvania property. He allegedly called Gigi’s mom “a f–king Dutch slut” and told her to “stay away from [my] f–king daughter.” Malik denied the allegations but pleaded no contest. He has since completed a court-ordered anger management class and a domestic violence program.

During his recent podcast appearance, the former One Direction member said he tried to handle the situation “in the best way” by not addressing it further following his tweet stating the matter was private at the time.

“I knew what the situation was. I knew what happened, and the people involved knew what happened too,” he told Alex Cooper earlier this month. “And that’s all I really cared about. … I believe you could respect that I just didn’t want to bring attention to anything, I just wasn’t trying to get into a negative back and forth with her [or] any sort of narrative online where my daughter was going to look back and read that.”