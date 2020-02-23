Gigi Hadid Claps Back at YouTuber Jake Paul Over Zayn Malik

Riding for her man! Gigi Hadid held nothing back while defending boyfriend Zayn Malik from YouTuber Jake Paul on Sunday, February 23.

The supermodel, 24, was quick to respond to a tweet from Paul, 23, who wrote that he was on the verge of confronting Malik, 27, for having an “attitude” when they apparently met in Las Vegas at the Westgate Hotel and Casino where Paul posted from the penthouse earlier that day.

Both Paul and Malik were in Sin City on Saturday, February 22, to watch the Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. The former One Direction star shared a photo of the match on Twitter with the caption: “.@Tyson_Fury proud to be a Brit 🙌🏾 what a fight.. incredible night.”

A few hours later, Paul took to Twitter to slam the “Pillowtalk” singer, who he called “angry.”

“Almost had to clap up zane from 1 direction because he is a little guy and has an attitude and basically told me to f–k off for no reason when I was being nice to him,” the social media personality tweeted on Sunday. “Zane ik you’re reading this… stop being angry cause u came home alone to ur big ass hotel room hahaha.”

Hadid chimed into the conversation just two hours later, calling out Paul out for being “irrelevant.”

“Lol cause he doesn’t care to hang w you and your embarrassing crew of YouTube groupies ..?” the Vogue cover girl wrote. “Home alone with his best friends like a respectful king cause he has me, sweetie. Unbothered by your irrelevant ugly ass. Go to bed …”

Us Weekly revealed exclusively in January that Hadid and Malik were rekindling their romance following a year-long break. Rumors first began to surface that the two were working on their relationship when they were spotted holding hands in New York City that same month.

“They got back together very recently,” an insider told Us at the time. “They have been trying to make it work for three months but it has been slow and steady.”

One month later, Hadid took to Instagram to show her love for “valentine” Malik on Valentine’s Day.

“HEY VALENTINE” she captioned a photo of the “Still Got Time” crooner on February 14. “Z on the farm ♡ Dec 2019.”

Hadid and Malik have been dating on and off since November 2015.