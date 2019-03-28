Gigi Hadid Is 'Still Very Single' Despite Ex Zayn Malik's 'Love You' Tweet

Not off the market! Gigi Hadid has not changed her relationship status since her ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik expressed his love for her via social media, a source reveals exclusively to Us Weekly.

“Gigi and Zayn still talk,” the insider tells Us. “She still has feelings for him, of course, but he has major issues and she knows they aren’t compatible. She’s still very single.”

Malik, 26, sent fans into a tailspin earlier this month when he addressed his ex in a heartfelt tweet. “@GiGiHadid love you,” the singer wrote on March 2.

Multiple sources confirmed to Us in January that the pair split again following weeks of speculation. “They’re done,” an insider said at the time. “They could get back together, but it’s over for now.”

The 23-year-old model “tried hard to make it work,” according to another source, yet the former boy bander has “a lot of his own issues that she couldn’t help him get through.” Additionally, Hadid “cut herself off from all her friends every time they were together. She focused all her time and energy on him, but it just got to be too much.”

The exes reunited in April 2018 after initially calling it quits one month earlier. They were first linked in November 2015.

Us exclusively reported in October 2018 that the romance had been “very intense” since the two rekindled their flame earlier in the year. “It’s kind of a young love relationship where they’re so infatuated with each other and no one else exists at the moment,” a friend of Hadid told Us.

The Victoria’s Secret runway star clapped back in July 2018 amid rumors that the relationship was fake. “You guys can call it promo but I just post about my boyfriend like anyone else, whether I support z or he supports me is out of love and excitement for one another,” she wrote via Instagram. “There’s nothing to figure out all the time… give it a break.”

She later added: “I’m sure you can see how assumptions like this can be hurtful, especially about someone I love deeply- if you guys love him too, sooner or later you’ll realize we’re on the same team.”

