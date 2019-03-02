Back on? Zayn Malik showed his affection for Gigi Hadid two months after the pair called it quits.

“@GiGiHadid love you,” the 26-year-old singer tweeted simply on Saturday, March 2.

The model, 23, has not yet liked or replied to the post, though she has been active on Twitter since the sweet sentiment went live. She is in France for Paris Fashion Week.

Multiple sources confirmed to Us Weekly in January that the duo broke up. “They’re done,” a source told Us at the time. “They could get back together, but it’s over for now.”

Hadid “tried hard to make it work,” according to another insider, but Malik has “a lot of his own issues that she couldn’t help him get through.”

Furthermore, the Victoria’s Secret runway star put the former One Direction member above everything else. “She cut herself off from all her friends every time they were together,” the second source claimed. “She focused all her time and energy on him, but it just got to be too much.”

The twosome were first linked in November 2015. They dated for two years before splitting in March 2018. However, Hadid and Malik reconciled less than two months later. Their absence from each other’s social media and their cryptic posts signaled another breakup in December.

The catwalk expert’s romance with the X Factor alum had “been very intense” since their last reunion, a source told Us in October 2018. “She’s really turned into a recluse and has been spending all of her time with him,” the insider noted, while another pal added: “It’s kind of a young love relationship where they’re so infatuated with each other and no one else exists at the moment.”

Malik addressed his on-again, off-again relationship in his July 2018 cover story for GQ. “We’re adults,” he explained. “We don’t need to put a label on it, make it something for people’s expectations. … I’m really thankful that I met her.”

