Girl With No Job a.k.a Claudia Oshry addressed the rumors surrounding her weight loss, confirming that she’s “obviously” been taking Ozempic.

“You thought they were going to make a weight loss drug and I wasn’t going to take it?” Claudia, 29, joked on the Wednesday, August 16, episode of “The Toast” podcast, which was released via Patreon. “You’re dumb. Of course, I’m f—king taking it.”

Claudia, as always, was joined by her sister, Jackie Oshry, who was laughing in the background as the admission was made. As for why she took so long to admit her Ozempic use publicly, Claudia made it clear she’s “not ashamed” of it, but wanted to wait until she was “comfortable” to share with fans.

“When I started, I was a little embarrassed. Like, ‘Oh, my God I have to inject myself with something just to get my fat ass to stop eating,’” Claudia admitted. “Other people can do it without, why can’t I? In the beginning, my decision to not share was rooted a little bit in shame.”

Throughout the podcast, Claudia recounted her year-long weight loss journey, explaining that she’s “not a doctor” but this is her “experience” and what she’s “learned” along the way.

“I’m not suggesting anyone do this. I’m not suggesting anyone do anything,” Claudia said, sharing a disclaimer with listeners. “I just want to share what I’ve been doing. It’s been over a year since I decided I want to change my life. Now, I feel like I’m at a place where I’m comfortable-ish.”

However, the podcast host made it clear this is not her “permanent weight,” noting that she’s had a “flexible” last year, which made it easier for the lifestyle adjustment.

Taking Ozempic has become a major topic in Hollywood, with some stars admitting to taking the drug and others keeping quiet while quickly dropping pounds. Claudia’s comments about taking Ozempic come days after Heather Dubrow told Us Weekly exclusively that she doesn’t think it’s “anyone’s business” if stars are taking the drug or not.

“I’m over this whole ozempic-shaming thing, and I’m also over people asking, ‘Are you on Ozempic?’” the Real Housewives of Orange County star, 54, shared on August 9. “Would you ask someone, ‘Are you on a beta-blocker? Cholesterol? What are your statins? What’s that looking like?’ It’s private medical information.”

But for Claudia, she wanted to be honest with “The Toast” listeners.

“One day, I will have children. I will not be able to do this,” Claudia shared during the podcast episode. “It’s what’s working for me now. That’s the only reason I’ve been, kind of, hesitant to talk about it because I don’t want to be like, ‘I’ve figured it out. I’ve solved the problem for life.’ I have not.”

Concluding her disclaimer, Claudia quipped that there will be a day in the future where she’ll be “big and fat again,” noting that her Ozempic use is “not a permanent thing.”