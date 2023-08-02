Erika Jayne is shedding light on how she’s shedding pounds — and shutting down speculation that she’s used Ozempic to speed up the process.

Jayne, 52, was a guest on the Tuesday, August 1, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, showing off her slim figure in a black tank top and matching pants. When host Andy Cohen quipped that the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was “looking like a whisper of herself,” Jayne addressed her weight loss.

“Yes, I did come down in weight and I did it hormonally,” she claimed, to which Cohen, 55, teased, “Not Ozempic-ally?”

Jayne said that “going through menopause” was the root cause — but fellow WWHL guest Jackie Hoffman was skeptical. “Who loses weight in menopause?” the Feud alum, 62, wondered.

Despite Hoffman and Cohen’s disbelief, Jayne asserted that her weight loss was natural. She also pointed out that she didn’t want the discussion about body image to “trigger anybody” at home. “We have this conversation in Beverly Hills and we have a cast member with an eating disorder,” she said, referring to costar Crystal Kung Minkoff, who has been candid about her struggle with bulimia.

Jayne has been noticeably trim this summer — and she isn’t the only Housewife to spark Ozempic speculation. Kyle Richards has frequently denied using the drug, which is intended for patients with type 2 diabetes.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

After putting her abs on display in a January selfie, the 54-year-old shut down accusations about her transformation. “I have never tried ozempic and this is not from plastic surgery. I did have a breast reduction in May. I’m honest about what I do. But if giving plastic surgery the credit makes you feel better then pop off sister 😘,” she replied to a fan’s Instagram comment.

Four months later, she doubled down on her denial. “I can say that I have never tried [Ozempic] and I have never taken it,” she told Page Six in May. “I’m not on any weight loss drug. If you know me, you know I have terrible anxiety so that would scare me to death. I have never, ever ever taken it.”

Richards threw shade Jayne’s way at the time. “I don’t know about Erika, I have no idea, but I’m wondering why don’t people talk about her enough, she’s way skinnier than me,” she hinted. “I’m like, ‘Why are people talking about me?’ I’m so confused because she’s really lost a lot of weight.”

As the public conversation surrounding Ozempic continued, Richards made estranged husband Mauricio Umansky the butt of the joke. Umansky, 53, shared a ripped gym selfie via Instagram in July — weeks after the twosome announced their separation — and Richards was quick to praise the thirst trap.

“Must be the Ozempic 😜🤣,” Richards teased in the comments section, to which Umansky replied, “@kylerichards18 😂😂😂 must be.”