Erika Jayne is no longer keeping track of all of her sexual partners.

“I’m too old to remember all of them. I quit counting years ago,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 51, joked during an Instagram Q&A on Tuesday, June 13. “It’s good enough to be experienced but, you know, low miles.”

Earlier this month, Jayne’s personal life made headlines after she was spotted spending time with attorney Jim Wilkes II. A rep for the reality star addressed the outing that sparked romance rumors, telling Us Weekly, “Jim is her lawyer and family friend for over 20 years.”

A source, meanwhile, told Us there’s nothing going on between the twosome as “they are friends” and “not dating.” Jayne has remained largely tight-lipped about her dating life after her shocking split from Tom Girardi.

The Bravo star filed for divorce from Girardi, 84, in 2020 after 20 years of marriage. Following their split, the former couple found themselves at the center of a highly publicized legal scandal when they were accused of stealing settlement funds intended for the families of victims killed in a 2018 plane crash.

Jayne maintained her innocence while filming seasons 11 and 12 of RHOBH. “This is not who I am,” she claimed during the season 11 reunion special, which aired in 2021. “And I hope this is not who he is. … I hope that he has not done what is alleged here.”

The singer continued: “At this point, quite honestly, I have to worry about myself. Whatever Tom Girardi did or did not do, that’s on him. His life is over. He’s in his 80s, he’s in a memory care facility, his career is over and done.”

Girardi, for his part, was stripped of his license to practice law amid his battle with Alzheimer’s and dementia. The former attorney was later placed in a permanent conservatorship under the care of his brother Rob Girardi.

Jayne — who was previously married to Thomas Zizzo from 1991 to 1996 and with whom she shares son Tommy — was ultimately not charged with any crimes relating to her estranged husband’s legal woes. Tom, however, received a federal indictment in February for allegedly embezzling more than $15 million from his clients.

Amid the ups and downs in her personal life, the TV personality gushed about getting the opportunity to focus on her career with an upcoming selection of Las Vegas shows.

“It’s like a dream come true, especially when you consider everything that’s happened in the last couple years,” she exclusively told Us in April about her Sin City residency, Bet It All on Blonde. “I wake up every day excited about life, and this is where I’m the happiest. So, it feels really good.”