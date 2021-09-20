Gisele Bundchen Defends Doutzen Kroes Amid Backlash Over Anti-Vax Comments

Gisele Bündchen was quick to defend fellow model Doutzen Kroes after she received backlash for her stance on the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I know Doutzen and she is a kind and loving person,” the 41-year-old Brazilian model commented on 36-year-old Kroes’ Instagram post over the weekend after Kroes revealed she wasn’t going to get vaccinated. “I can’t believe the hate being directed at her because she expressed her feelings.”

Bündchen continued: “It saddens me to see all the judgment and the lack of empathy in so many people’s hearts. Hate is not the answer. The only way we can create a better world is through compassion and acceptance.”

The Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life author asked that people try and understand the Dutch native’s point of view instead of reacting in anger.

“I invite you to silence your mind and go deep within to find love in your heart so we can all unite in peace and create harmony in our lives and in our world,” Bündchen concluded. “We need it more than ever.”

Kroes later replied to her friend’s kind words, writing, “So beautifully said! Thank you, sweet Gisele!”

The Wonder Woman actress came under fire on Friday, September 17, when she made anti-vax comments on Instagram.

“The past few months have been very peaceful without social media:) A part of me wanted to escape into my family bubble and leave everything up to faith. That part of me believes in the power of consciousness, that whatever you give energy to will grow,” Kroes wrote alongside a selfie after taking a social media break for more than six months. “So, I tried to ignore the negative and focus on the positive. But at this point I can no longer turn a blind eye to the injustice that is happening right in front of us.”

The mother of two, who shares son Phyllon, 10, and daughter Myllena, 7, with husband Sunnery James, explained that “other people have given me hope and strength with their courage to stand up for our rights,” which is why she chose to speak out.

“They touched my heart and inspired me to do the same. So, although my hands are shaking while writing this, I feel it is time to choose courage over comfort and speak my truth,” she continued. “I will not be forced to take the shot. I will not be forced to prove my health to participate in society. I will not accept exclusion of people based on their medical status.”

The Justice League star concluded: “Freedom of speech is a right worth fighting for, but we can only solve this united in peace and love! Pass on the torch of hope and love and speak your truth. ❤️.”

While some comments were positive, with many of Kroes’ followers leaving red heart emojis, others weren’t so kind.

“It is not about you,” one person wrote. “It is not about an individual. It is about humanity. There is great injustice to be fought against in so many areas…but this is just immature and egotistic.”

A second user replied, “This message is so harmful. As members of society, we must cooperate for social benefits. You are putting others’ lives at risk. Not everyone has the resources you have if you or your family get sick. Please rethink this stance.”

Bündchen, for her part, has second-hand experience with COVID-19 after her husband, Tom Brady, tested positive for the virus shortly after winning Super Bowl LV in February.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 44, confirmed the news to the Tampa Bay Times earlier this month while explaining how playing football this year would actually be tougher than the first year of COVID-19 play.

“I think [COVID-19] going to be challenging this year,” he told the newspaper. “I actually think it’s going to play more of a factor this year than last year, just because of the way what we’re doing now and what the stadium is going to look like and what the travel is going to look like and the people in the building and the fans.”

Brady, who has since been vaccinated against the coronavirus, noted that the NFL’s testing protocols and safety regulations are different for the 2021 season.

“It’s not like last year, although we’re getting tested like last year,” the California native, who shares son Benjamin, 11, and daughter Vivian, 8, with Bündchen, and son Jack, 14, with ex Bridget Moynahan, said. “It’s going to be, I definitely think guys are going to be out at different points and we’ve just got to deal with it.”

Brady and the Bucs became the second NFL team — the Atlanta Falcons were first — to be fully vaccinated before the season kicked off in September.