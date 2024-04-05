Gisele Bündchen is enjoying living the simple life nearly two years after her divorce from Tom Brady.

“I’m currently living in our 1,200 square foot home because our house was supposed to be finished nine months ago,” Bündchen, 43, revealed in a recent interview with Architectural Digest. “But I’m feeling zen, there’s no clutter, only what’s necessary.”

The supermodel purchased her Art-Deco-inspired Miami cottage months before she and Brady, 46, announced their split in 2022, according to AD. The living arrangement is only temporary as construction remains underway on her $11.5 million Miami Beach mansion.

As for her favorite part of her quaint space, Bündchen pointed out the kitchen, which is where “all the magic happens.” She added, “It’s where we get to share all the most beautiful moments, it’s where I have memories of not only sharing a meal with people I love, but it’s just where everyone kind of hangs out. I feel like the kitchen is the heart of the house.”

Related: Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen's Family Album: Pics Brady’s bunch! Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen started their family in 2009 — and after their 2022 split, they’ve continued to document their fun-filled lives with their kids. Brady was set up in 2006 on a blind date with Bündchen shortly after splitting from Bridget Moynahan. The pair were thrown a curveball when Brady learned […]

She also said that living in tighter quarters has allowed her to be closer, emotionally and physically, with her kids. “They have [selective] hearing, you know kids, but here they don’t have that excuse,” Bündchen joked. (She shares son Benjamin, 14, and daughter Vivian, 11, with Brady, who also shares son Jack, 16, with his ex Bridget Moynahan.)

“I love this little house, because the most important thing for me is light,” Bündchen gushed about the property. “I am greeted by the sun and I have that golden hour sun at the end of the day in my backyard. So I love it. It’s perfect.”

Bündchen has been candid about navigating her new normal post-divorce. Last month, she slammed rumors that she and Brady broke up because she cheated on him with her now-boyfriend, Joaquim Valente. “That is a lie,” she told The New York Times in a March 23 profile.

“This is something that happens to a lot of women who get blamed when they have the courage to leave an unhealthy relationship and are labeled as being unfaithful,” she added. “They have to deal with their communities. They have to deal with their family. Of course, for me, it just happens to be a little bit amplified.”

Bündchen and Brady revealed via Instagram in October 2022 that they had ended their 13-year marriage, noting that they “arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together.” One month later, Bündchen was spotted hanging out with Valente, her jiu-jitsu instructor.

Related: Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen's Relationship Timeline: The Way They Were Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen looked like the picture-perfect couple, but the NFL pro and the model aren’t afraid to admit that their relationship has gone through ups and downs. “I’m blessed to find this life partner that we all kind of seek at different times in our life,” the former New England Patriots quarterback […]

“Joaquim was there for Gisele through her divorce, as a friend, and they turned romantic this past summer,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this year, noting that, unlike with some past romantic partners, Bündchen and Valente “have a shared history” both being from Brazil.

Brady, for his part, has been romantically linked to model Irina Shayk since July 2023. Despite briefly splitting that October, another source told Us in January that the pair go out “several times a week.”