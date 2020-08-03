The big 4-3! Gisele Bündchen shared a heartfelt tribute to Tom Brady to celebrate his birthday on Monday, August 3.

“Happy birthday love of my life!” the supermodel, 40, wrote via Instagram. “You are the best dad , the best partner and the best friend. We are so lucky to have you in our lives and we are looking forward to all the adventures ahead. We love you so much!”

In honor of Brady’s special day, Bündchen posted a never-before-seen photo of the couple with their two children, Benjamin, 10, and Vivian, 7, as well as a black-and-white snap of the NFL star. (He also shares son Jack, 12, with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.)

Two weeks earlier, the Brazil native celebrated a milestone of her own. “Happy 40th Birthday @gisele,” Brady wrote to his wife of 11 years via Instagram on July 20 before quoting lyrics from Stevie Wonder’s “You Are the Sunshine of My Life.”

Brady and Bündchen moved to Tampa, Florida, earlier this year after he ended his two-decade career with the New England Patriots and became quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“With the [coronavirus] quarantine, it’s a challenge for them like any other parents trying to stick to a normal routine in the household,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in May. “But this added time together is such a gift. They’re making the most of it during the off-season and prioritizing family time before training really kicks into high gear for Tom.”

The insider told Us at the time that the pair were “loving the warm weather” in the Sunshine State and enjoying “a beautiful view overlooking the bay” at their new house.

Brady practiced with the Buccaneers for the first time on Wednesday, July 29, as the team opened training camp amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2020 NFL season is scheduled to begin on September 10, three days before the Buccaneers’ first game against the New Orleans Saints.

Despite the pandemic, the league announced that it intends to have a full season as scheduled but is open to delaying games and making other adjustments if conditions become unsafe.

Brady defended his decision to hold workouts with his new teammates amid the global crisis, writing on his Instagram Stories in June, “‘Only thing we have to fear, is fear itself’ – FDR.”