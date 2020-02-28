Even Gisele Bündchen has no idea where Tom Brady is going to play in the next NFL season.

During an Instagram Q&A on Thursday, February 27, a fan asked the supermodel, 39, where she is “going to be living this year” amid rumors that the quarterback, 42, is leaving the New England Patriots.

“Well, I would love to know where I’m going to be living this year, but I don’t know that yet,” Bündchen responded with a laugh. “But hopefully somewhere nice and wherever my husband is happy playing, so we’ll see.”

When another fan asked the Brazil native whether she likes living in the New England area, she replied, “Yes, I love it. I’ve been living there for 12 years. My kids love it. They love the snow.”

Bündchen admitted that she has “a little bit harder time with the cold,” but she can “appreciate the beauty of the seasons” in the Northeast.

ESPN reported earlier on Thursday that Brady “is currently operating under the belief that he will enter free agency to play somewhere other than New England next season.” However, he cannot start negotiating with other teams until the league’s legal tampering period opens on March 16.

The athlete has had a historic 20-season run with the Patriots, with six Super Bowl championships, three NFL MVP Awards and four Super Bowl MVP Awards under his belt. Additionally, he is one of four quarterbacks to throw for more than 70,000 yards.

Brady — who reportedly moved to Greenwich, Connecticut, with his family earlier this year — sparked rumors in January that he was leaving the Patriots when he posted a photo of his silhouette in a tunnel at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

However, three days later, he assured fans that he was “not going anywhere” in a Super Bowl LIV ad for Hulu.

Brady shares son Benjamin, 10, and daughter Vivian, 7, with Bündchen, whom he married in February 2009. He is also the father of son Jack, 12, with ex Bridget Moynahan.