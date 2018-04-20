The power of Ariana Grande’s music! Kevin McHale publicly addressed his sexual orientation for the first time on Friday, April 20, after the pop diva dropped her new single, “No Tears Left to Cry.”

“#NoTearsLeftToCry is gayer than me and I ACCEPT. Ty @ArianaGrande,” the Glee alum, 29, tweeted on Friday. “I’d like to request a remix with @JanetJackson. ty for ur time. @ArianaGrande.”

The actor also expressed his love for Grande’s new single on his Instagram Story. “There goes my life,” he captioned a screenshot of the song.

McHale rose to fame playing Artie Abrams on FOX’s Glee for six seasons. He has never publicly confirmed that he is gay until now, but fans have speculated about his love life ever since he started posting photos of himself with another man on social media.

#mycoachella A post shared by Kevin McHale (@kevinmchale) on Apr 13, 2018 at 10:09pm PDT

“#mycoachella,” McHale wrote alongside a selfie with another man snuggling up to him on Saturday, April 14.

The former Virtually Famous host also shared a mysterious photo of two hands back in March that sparked rumors he was in a relationship.

While Grande has yet to comment on McHale’s love for her new song, a source close to the singer exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, April 19, that she was “more excited than nervous” to release her new tunes.

“She is really excited to release this new music,” the insider told Us. “It’s been awhile since Dangerous Woman came out and she is more than ready to be out there again.”

