Golfer Rickie Fowler and Wife Allison Stokke Expecting Baby No 2

Professional golfer Rickie Fowler and his wife, Allison Stokke, are expanding their family. With help from their 2-year-old daughter, Maya, the couple announced they are expecting baby No. 2 this summer.

“Maya with shoes ready for her baby sister,” Fowler, 35, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, April 16. “We’re excited to be a foursome later this summer!”

Fowler also confirmed his wife’s pregnancy to Golfweek, telling the publication her due date is August 4. If all goes well, he hopes to play in the British Open in the middle of July before the baby’s arrival. (Masters 2024 winner Scottie Scheffler made headlines earlier this month for plans to leave mid-major if his pregnant wife, Meredith, went into labor.)

As for the sex of the baby, Fowler said he’s going to be a “girl dad” once again.

The news comes just days after the athlete competed in The Masters at the private Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. Although he didn’t win the tournament, Fowler was able to create plenty of family memories as his wife and daughter served as caddies and sported matching uniforms with the athlete’s last name on the back.

“Win or lose…it’s about family and the people you surround yourself with,” he wrote via Instagram on April 11. “I consider myself very lucky…today was one of the special ones being with my family and amazing friends! Thanks to @themasters for giving us the opportunity to create some lifelong memories.”

One cheerleader Fowler can always count on is Stokke, 35. Married since October 2019, the pair first connected via social media and immediately struck up a friendship.

“I reached out to [Allison] on social media,” Fowler told Rocket Mortgage in an April 2019 YouTube interview. “It seemed like she was the kind of person that would fit with who I am. [She’s] very genuine, obviously beautiful and someone that I felt would be fun to be around.”

For Stokke, she’s remained impressed with how her husband handles disappointment on the golf course.

While appearing in Netflix’s Full Swing, the track and field athlete recalled a thoughtful gesture from Fowler after a disappointing game.

“When we first met, I remember you were at the Masters, at the very, very beginning, however you finished, wasn’t what you wanted,” she told her husband. “I think you texted me, ‘Hey, how’s your day going,’ and I’m like, wait, what? I was just expecting complete, I don’t know, anger, not texting me for a while or not calling me for a while.”

While Fowler admitted in the documentary that it’s not always easy to open up about difficult career moments, he always has Stokke in his corner.

“Going through this struggle for the last few years, and learning to open up and share more is not easy,” he said. “But for me, being able to get input or hear her side, it means something.”