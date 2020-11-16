Hoping to heal. Richard Schiff shared an update about his health after revealing earlier this month that he and his wife, Sheila Kelley, had contracted the novel coronavirus.

“Covid update. Thank you all for so much love and support. You’re making it so much easier for @thesheilakelley and me,” the Good Doctor star, 65, tweeted on Monday, November 16. “I am in the hospital on Remdesivir, O2 and steroids showing some improvement every day. Sheila is home and doing better but still fairly ill. Love you all.”

Less than one week earlier, the West Wing alum announced to his social media followers that he tested positive for COVID-19 and was eager to make a full recovery.

“On Election Day I tested positive for Covid-19. This has been the most bizarre week of our lives,” he wrote via Twitter on November 10, also revealing his wife’s diagnosis. “This is tough. We are determined to find a way to health again. We root for everyone out there who are struggling with this thing. Love from here.”

Schiff is one of many famous faces — including Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson and Khloé Kardashian — to have been impacted by the global coronavirus pandemic since it began in March. Months after his battle with the rare virus, Hanks opened up about the unique ways he and Wilson, both 64, experienced their symptoms.

“Our discomfort because of the virus was pretty much done in two weeks and we had very different reactions, and that was odd,” he told The Guardian in July. “My wife lost her sense of taste and smell, she had severe nausea, she had a much higher fever than I did. I just had crippling body aches, I was very fatigued all the time and I couldn’t concentrate on anything for more than about 12 minutes.”

After her COVID-19 diagnosis was revealed during a dramatic episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the Good American cofounder, 36, recalled the “heart-wrenching” feeling she had while forced to isolate from 2-year-old daughter True in order to keep the little one healthy

“I don’t care about how beautiful of a place you have, being taken away from your child – because I couldn’t be around my daughter … is the hardest part,” Kardashian said during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in October. “It was so incredibly scary. It’s still scary, but especially then when the whole world was shutting down and we didn’t really have any information, or the information we had changed every single day.”