Kelly Rutherford channeled Lily van der Woodsen while giving a speech at Ed Westwick and Amy Jackson’s wedding.

“I truly feel like the most grateful for our friendship and to be able to work with you was such a gift,” Rutherford, 55, said in a TikTok video uploaded on Sunday, August 25. “And to be able to watch you fall in love … I’m going to cry. No, truly it is the most beautiful thing in life and you are such a beautiful man.”

Rutherford and Westwick, 37, starred in Gossip Girl for six seasons as Lily and Chuck Bass, respectively. The moment from the nuptials was reminiscent of the sweet relationship the characters developed onscreen as Lily acted as Chuck’s stepmom even after the character’s breakup with Chuck’s bad dad, Bart (Robert John Burke).

After wrapping up the series in 2012, Rutherford and Westwick remained close, with Rutherford scoring an invite to his and Jackson’s nuptials in Italy over the weekend.

“The journey has just begun 💍,” Westwick wrote via Instagram on Sunday sharing a series of photos from his and Jackson’s ceremony on the Amalfi Coast.

Before jetting off to the destination, the couple gave an inside look at how they traveled in style.

“Let’s go get married baby! ❤️❤️❤️🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹 you’re gonna need to change your IG handle 😉 @iamamyjackson,” the actor captioned an Instagram carousel featuring photos of the him and Jackson, 31, on Friday, August 23.

Jackson and Westwick were first linked in June 2022 after they were spotted holding hands in London. The couple made things Instagram official the following month on Jackson’s page.

One year later, Westwick opened up about how he and Jackson’s love story began.

“We were invited separately to a race day with Aston Martin at Silverstone racetrack in 2021. I was there with a friend who knew her,” Westwick told HELLO! magazine in October 2023. “I saw her and thought, ‘I’m going to make my move!’ We chatted for a bit, and I asked her if she wanted to meet me for a coffee.”

In January, Westwick proposed to the model during a romantic ski trip in Switzerland. “Hell YES 💍,” Jackson wrote alongside a joint Instagram post featuring photos from the pair’s engagement in the mountains.

Two months after Jackson and Westwick announced their engagement, Rutherford gushed about how excited she was to attend the couple’s wedding later in the year.

“I miss that character, but I am still in touch with almost everyone from the show,” Rutherford said about her time on the set of Gossip Girl in a March interview with Variety. “I am going to Ed’s wedding and I am so excited.”

Westwick and Rutherford’s reunion wasn’t the only Gossip Girl meetup recently. Jessica Szohr, who played Vanessa on the show, married hockey player Brad Richardson earlier this month with Chace Crawford (Nate Archibald) in attendance. (Szohr, 39, and Westwick previously dated while filming the CW series.)