Ed Westwick and his fiancée, Amy Jackson, have exchanged those three words and eight letters, plus two more: “I do.”

“The journey has just begun 💍,” the Gossip Girl alum, 37, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, August 25, sharing portraits from their ceremony.

The couple got married in Italy, arriving in town earlier this week.

Westwick and Jackson, 32, initially sparked romance rumors in June 2022 when they were seen holding hands in London. Later that month, the twosome made their romance Instagram official when the former Miss Teen World shared a photo putting her arms around Westwick. The White Gold star, for his part, debuted their relationship via his account one month later.

“Late night, cool girl,” he captioned a selfie of the lovebirds on the streets of London.

The next year, Westwick revealed how he met his now-wife.

“We were invited separately to a race day with Aston Martin at Silverstone racetrack in 2021. I was there with a friend who knew her,” Westwick told HELLO! magazine in October 2023. “I saw her and thought, ‘I’m going to make my move!’ We chatted for a bit, and I asked her if she wanted to meet me for a coffee.”

The couple have not been shy about sharing their love for each other on social media ever since.

“Life with you ❤️,” Jackson wrote via Instagram alongside a collage of photos of the pair. “Happy Valentine’s Baby – forever grateful for the endless belly laughs and ultimate love.”

Westwick, for his part, posted photos of the duo on vacation in May 2023. “Monaco to the right, Italy to the left but all I see is you,” he captioned the post.

Westwick proposed in January during the couple’s ski vacation in Switzerland.

Prior to his relationship with the Supergirl alum, the Chalet Girl star began dating model Tamara Francesconi in 2019. Two years later, however, a source confirmed to Us Weekly that the former couple had called it quits in September 2021.

Francesconi, for her part, shared a cryptic quote via her Instagram Story after their split. “The worst thing is watching someone drown and not being able to convince them that they can save themselves just by standing up,”

Westwick has also been linked to fellow Gossip Girl costar Jessica Szohr (who also tied the knot this month with longtime partner Brad Richardson) and model Jessica Serfaty. He was previously accused of sexual misconduct by four women, but Us confirmed in July 2018 that he did not face rape charges due to insufficient evidence.

Jackson, for her part, dated actor Prateik Babbar from 2011 to 2012 after meeting on set of the film Ekk Deewana Tha.

“It was a good film. But then I fell in love with that woman (Jackson) and it just went haywire,” Babbar, 36, told Mashable in March 2022. “I think the bad phase began when I experienced heartbreak there. Heartbreak at 25 years old just hits differently.”

After her romance with Babbar, Jackson got engaged to George Panayiotu in January 2019. Eight months later, the twosome welcomed son Andreas together before calling it quits shortly after.

In September 2022, Jackson posted a sweet video of Andreas growing up with the caption: “3 years and 9 months of loving you ❤️.”