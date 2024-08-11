Gracie Abrams is (sort of) addressing her relationship status with Paul Mescal.

Abrams, 24, and Mescal, 28, were spotted together at London’s Brat restaurant last month, fueling romance rumors.

“It’s all spooky,” Abrams told The Sunday Times in a profile published on Sunday, August 11. “You hope for just privacy in your life as anyone else would. That’s just the truth.”

While Abrams did not further address the pair’s bond, she has been in the spotlight since childhood. She is the daughter of acclaimed director-producers J.J. Abrams and Katie McGrath, but the singer asserts to the Times that she was raised in a “significantly less glamorous” environment despite their Hollywood careers.

“My parents would go to work and then they would come home. They’d ask [my two siblings and I] about school, they’d ask us about friends, big ideas that kids have — all of the typical mundane, magical, boring s–t,” Gracie recalled to the British outlet. “I was so uninterested in being associated with anything that my dad was doing for work growing up — not because I don’t love him — but because I just had zero interest in going down that path, you know?”

Gracie has since found her own success as a singer-songwriter, though she did not initially intend to perform on stage.

“I never wanted to be a performer. I just wanted to write,” Gracie said, noting the release of latest album The Secret of Us took her career to new heights. “I feel like going places feels less discreet sometimes. I’m just adjusting in that capacity slightly.”

She continued, “But what can you do? It’s a real blessing for people to acknowledge the thing that I love to do so much.”

Months before The Secret of Us dropped, Gracie was tapped to join Taylor Swift’s record-breaking Eras Tour as an opening act.

“I had absolutely zero expectation of being included in that capacity,” Gracie said. “When I met her, it kind of felt like we had known each other already, which I’m sure there was an element of just like the parasocial relationship thing. I’ve grown up with her voice in my headphones my entire life.”

Gracie was later able to write with Swift, 34, for the song “Us” off of The Secret of Us. The twosome performed the single live for the first time during Swift’s London concert in June.

“When I tell you I just love this girl so much,” Swift gushed during the show. “When you write with someone it’s like you see the whole thing [and] all the artistry, you see who this person is really, and writing with her, she’s like so badass. Like, that’s a writer.”