Ahead of Travis Kelce’s on-stage performance at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, he gave Gracie Abrams a sweet message of encouragement.

“Before we both went on, we were in the tent, and he was like — he went on right before I did, like, I think two songs or something,” Abrams, 24, said during an appearance on The Morning Mash Up on SiriusXM Hits 1 on Tuesday, July 2. “He’s like, ‘I’ll mess up so you look really good.’”

Abrams continued to recall the night she and Kelce, 34, surprised guests at Wembley Stadium in London last month, gushing that the Eras Tour is a “community of really supportive people.”

“Truly, everyone, whether you’re in the tent or in the top row in the stadium, it’s like everyone is there because there is such deep joy and feeling associated with all of the music that she’s put out over the past 18 years and it’s like, I don’t know,” she said. “It’s a really magical thing.”

Related: Every Time Travis Kelce Supported Taylor Swift at Her 'Eras Tour' Concerts Travis Kelce is officially in his Swiftie era. Just as Swift cheered on the athlete at many 2024 NFL season games, Kelce hit the road to support the pop star at her Eras Tour shows. The tour featuring music from Swift’s entire discography was the starting point of their romance, as Kelce publicly announced his […]

As Swift, 34, concluded her Tortured Poets Department set of her show in June, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end lined up alongside her dancers Kam Saunders and Jan Ravnik. While the pop star pretended to throw a tantrum, the trio dressed her for “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.”

The NFL star also swiftly carried her across the stage — a moment which his mom, Donna Kelce, sweetly reshared via her Facebook.

Later that night, Swift brought Abrams out to sing a duet during the surprise songs portion of her show.

“We’re celebrating eras of music and I’m gonna challenge myself to sing as many eras of music as possible, and it’s been one of my favorite parts of the tour,” Swift told the crowd. “If you know the words to this one, you get extra credit points because it’s only been out for, like, two days.”

Swift noted that the song is “technically not one that’s mine at all,” but instead also belonged to her “friend Gracie.” Abrams walked out on stage and sweetly embraced Swift.

Related: Taylor Swift and Gracie Abrams' Friendship Timeline Gracie Abrams was a self-proclaimed Swiftie before she actually became friends with Taylor Swift. “Every formative memory in my life is paired with a Taylor Swift song that helped me get through,” Abrams told Vanity Fair in a July 2023 profile. “My boyfriend the other day did the thing where we shuffled her discography and […]

“So, Gracie’s album Secret of Us just came out,” Swift said. “I love you so much. … We had cosmos and dinner and then we came home and opened wine and we were just talking about life.”

Following the performance, Swift gave a shoutout to both Abrams and Kelce via social media.

“Then the impossibly gifted and wonderful @gracieabrams came and surprised the crowd with the first performance of our song ‘Us,’” she wrote via Instagram. “And I’m still cracking up/swooning over @killatrav’s Eras Tour debut 🥰 Never going to forget these shows. Can’t wait to do it 5 more times in August.”

Swift, who kicked off her Eras Tour in March 2023, will perform shows through December of this year. She’s heading to Amsterdam next, beginning her first of three concerts in the city on Thursday, July 4.