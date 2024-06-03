The life of Grayson Murray was celebrated with a stirring, emotional tribute in his hometown of Raleigh, North Carolina.

Family and friends of the late golfer — who died by suicide at the age of 30 on May 25 — came together at Raleigh’s Providence Church to tell stories and remember the legacy of Murray.

The ceremony began with a slideshow of pictures from Murray’s life, followed by a performance of “Lift High the Cross” as Murray’s body was brought in via a casket adorned with white flowers.

Dave Owen, a pastor at Providence and a friend of Murray’s, opened the spoken remarks by quoting multiple Bible passages before introducing Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin.

Jaccob Slavin

A devoted fan of the NHL’s Hurricanes, Murray’s celebration of life featured an appearance from Slavin, 30, one of the team’s biggest stars.

Slavin began by sharing a text conversation he had with Murray shortly before his death.

“I was texting with Grayson a couple of weeks ago,” Slavin said. “We were still in the playoffs. He was fired up for us and had all the belief in us, even as we were down 3-0 in a series against the Rangers.”

Slavin explained how the exchange came during an upswing in Murray’s golf career, but that he still managed to use his religion to center himself.

“He had just had a top-10 finish in the tournament he was in,” Slavin noted. “He was talking about how his focus for that week was just on humility. I had brought up to him how Jesus was all about humility. His response to me was, ‘Bro, Jesus is everything. He’s eternity.’”

Slavin continued, “We had an exchange back and forth a little bit more. He then went on to say, ‘I say life on Earth is a pre-game to the real party. Let’s enjoy while Jesus put us here for this short time, but recognize he has a purpose for us while we’re here. To impact people.’”

Ted Kiegiel

Murray’s longtime coach and friend Ted Kiegiel took to the podium next, acknowledging how Murray was battling alcoholism during his final year.

“From the spring of ’23 to the spring of ’24, sobriety was a part of Grayson’s life,” Kiegiel said. “When that cleansing took place for him, a veil really came down from his eyes. He was a completely different person. He was in full stride. Everything was in alignment in his life.”

Kiegiel discussed guiding Murray to his first Masters appearance in April and how, despite the hard-earned career achievement, it was experiencing it with his fiancée, Christiana Ritchie, that made Murray happiest.

While leaving the course, Kiegel recalled Murray saying, “You know what the best part of this week was? The best day of this week was Wednesday, spending the day with Christiana.”

“He was so unselfish,” Kiegiel said while getting choked up. “That meant the world to him.”

With Ritchie sitting in the front row, Kiegiel told her, “He cared for you so much.”

Childhood Best Friend

Murray’s best friend from childhood, Austin, took to the stage next for a heart-wrenching speech. “I wrote his best man speech a month ago,” he said, “and now I’m writing his eulogy.”

Austin shared numerous memories from his decades-long friendship with Murray, who he met in second grade.

In recounting being on hand for some of Murray’s biggest career milestones, Austin shared it was being there for his friend during his darker times when he “was not mentally there” that meant even more.

“Part of me looks back on my life and I wonder if God put me on this Earth for part of my life, but most of his,” Austin said while fighting tears. “For him to have a shoulder to lean on, to talk to, to be someone to help him find a purpose when some days he did not have one.”

Austin also shared more recent memories, calling 2023 “one of Grayson’s best years.”

“He finally felt confident after losing weight, simplifying his life and kicking alcohol to the curb” Austin said. “Hitting the weights, finding himself, being happy, loving life. Finding his purpose, loving golf again. Loving his phenomenal parents.”

As he brought his eulogy to a close, Austin said he hoped the ceremony was proof that Murray’s life had meaning, which is something he often struggled believing himself.

“Grayson went the 12 rounds,” Austin shared. “He went the full distance with his mental battles. Grayson told me in his last days, in his bedroom, he felt like nobody cared for him. I told him that there were so many people that loved him, so many people that rooted for him non-stop and that he should never give up.”

He continued, “I told myself last week I’d do everything in my power to make sure I’d get all the people that supported him throughout the years to show up. To prove to him that he was wrong. Grayson, I hope you find peace in looking down and knowing you really were loved.”

Family Friend Jeff Maness

Murray family friend Jeff Maness spoke about helping Murray’s parents Eric and Terry bring their son’s body back from Murray’s home in Florida, calling it “one of the most moving experiences I’ve ever had.”

“While we were in Florida, we were very busy,” Maness said. “If anyone needs to learn how to work, they should stand next to Terry Murray. She is incredible. I see a lot of heads nodding.”

He continued, “It’s incredible how focused and strong she is. While the men wrapped around her were on our knees crying, she lifted us up. Made us strong.”

Jake Owen

Country music star Jake Owen, a friend of Murray’s, took to the stage for a rendition of “How Great Thou Art.”

Prior to his performance, Owen called Murray “one of the greater gifts I was ever given in my life.”

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.