Following the tragic death of golfer Grayson Murray, his coach of more than two decades shared a statement to honor his friend.

“I’m absolutely numb and crushed for the loss of Grayson. He was family,” Ted Kiegiel shared via X on Sunday, May 26. “He was more than family … We were kindred spirits — sharing so many victorious ‘life’ moments, while suffering through the down turns that challenged his very essence.”

Murray died on Saturday, May 25, at the age of 30. In a statement the following day, Murray’s family revealed that he had died by suicide.

Kiegiel wrote that he shared “countless hours” with Murray over the span of more than 20 years working together.

“Our story began when his dad, Eric, arranged a golf lesson with me when Grayson was 8 years old,” he continued. “As chance would have it, that meeting would go on to forge a life long journey for us.”

Kiegiel called Murray “a kind and gentle soul” who had “the heart of a Lion.”

“His true character was based in loving, kindness toward those he knew or if you somehow came into his presence,” Kiegiel wrote. “Those seeds were planted from his parents, Eric and Terry Murray — whom I love and care for deeply … They are truly the salt of the Earth.”

Kiegiel continued, “Words cannot express the tragedy of this moment … What I can say is — Grayson came from something that was ordinary and made it EXTRAORDINARY … He burned bright for the 30 years he gave us. Grayson will be dearly missed by his many friends and family — as well as the world of golf.

In conclusion, Kiegiel called it “an honor to serve as [his] coach and mentor.”

“I will miss you so, so very much,” he shared, “and will carry your memory all of my days.”

After Murray’s death, his parents released a statement via the PGA, saying they had spent “the last 24 hours trying to come to terms with the fact that our son is gone.”

“It’s surreal that we not only have to admit it to ourselves, but that we also have to acknowledge it to the world,” they wrote. “It’s a nightmare.”

The Murrays continued, “We would like to thank the PGA Tour and the entire world of golf for the outpouring of support. Life wasn’t always easy for Grayson, and although he took his own life, we know he rests peacefully now.”

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.