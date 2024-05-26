Late pro golfer Grayson Murray and fiancée Christiana Ritchie’s romance blossomed over their shared passion for faith.

“I grew up going to church and my family [are] strong Christians. I think I neglected that part of my life for a while, and meeting my fiancée and how our lives kind of changed over the last three years, she’s devoted her life to Christ, and I’ve devoted my life to Christ,” Murray said of Ritchie during a press conference after winning the Sony Open in January 2024. “That’s what’s going to be first in our relationship going forward.”

After the pair met in 2021, Murray reportedly popped the question to Ritchie in December 2023. “Easiest decision of my life,” he wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post. “I love you so much babe. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you. God is so Great.”

Several months later, Murray’s parents confirmed he died by suicide at the age of 30 in May 2024.

Scroll down to see Murray and Ritchie’s relationship timeline:

January 2021

Murray and Ritchie met in January 2021 at the American Express tournament in Palm Springs, per Golf Monthly.

December 2023

The couple reportedly got engaged at a country club in Nashville, Tennessee, according to Golf Monthly.

January 2024

After being crowned the champion of the Sony Open, Murray gushed over Ritchie while talking with reporters.

“I have a beautiful fiancée now that I love so much and who’s so supportive of me,” he said in January 2024 per the PGA Tour’s official X account. “It just makes everything so easy when I get out here inside the ropes when everyone in my circle is really pulling for me. And they’re right there with me when I do have those hard days, and I still have hard days. But I feel a lot more at peace inside those ropes now.”

April 2024

Ritchie, who played golf in high school, showed off her skills while at The Masters in April 2024. After hitting the ball onto the green, Ritchie turned around and gave Murray a sweet kiss, per footage shared via the Masters’ official X account.

May 2024

News broke in May 2024 that Murray died by suicide. “We have spent the last 24 hours trying to come to terms with the fact that our son is gone,” Murray’s parents, Eric and Terry, said in a statement released by the PGA a day after his death. “It’s surreal that we not only have to admit it to ourselves, but that we also have to acknowledge it to the world. It’s a nightmare.”

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.