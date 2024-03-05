Grey s Anatomy Star Kevin McKidd and Ex Reach Divorce Settlement

Kevin McKidd and Arielle Goldrath have settled the terms of their divorce, Us Weekly can confirm.

The twosome reached an uncontested written agreement regarding their property, child custody and support, according to court documents obtained by Us.

Us confirmed in June 2023 that McKidd, 50, and Goldrath had finalized their divorce. Per the filing, the former couple signed a prenuptial agreement ahead of their 2018 wedding, which was honored.

The Grey’s Anatomy star announced in July 2022 that he and Goldrath had separated.

“I don’t often share my personal life on social media, but today there is something I do want to share with you,” he wrote via Instagram at the time. “A few months ago, Arielle and I decided to end the marriage portion of our relationship. We reached this conclusion after much soul-searching and discussion. We know it’s what is right for both of us.”

McKidd — who shares son Aiden, 5, and daughter Nava, 4, with Goldrath — added that his ex “is an incredible mother.” (He also coparents two older children with ex-wife Jane Parker, whom he was married to from 1999 to 2017.)

“She’s one of the wisest, most intelligent and loving people I’ve ever known,” he continued. “We continue to have the highest love and respect for each other. … We have been able to redefine our lives and love for each other in a beautiful way. It’s not been easy and has taken significant work and self-examination. It has all been worth it to get to where we are now: a deep and honest relationship as parents and real friends with an amazing shared history, beautiful children and family.”

He concluded, “Please wish us luck and good fortune going forward, as we also wish for you all. It feels good to share this part of my life and let you all know that even with challenges, it is possible to reach happy conclusions if we show up for each other and stay open. Arielle and I will always be there for one another. I hope everyone could be this blessed: to raise their kids with one of your very best friends.”

Us confirmed in December 2022 that Goldrath had filed for divorce from McKidd, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

Following their split, McKidd has been linked to fellow Shondaland star Danielle Savre. The pair were first spotted together in June 2023 when they packed on the PDA in Lake Como, Italy.

McKidd and Savre, 35, have appeared on the small screen together in several Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 crossover episodes, playing Owen Hunt and Maya Bishop, respectively.

Savre, for her part, was previously linked to Andrew Contis in 2019.