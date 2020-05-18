Drama, drama, drama. Grimes’ mother, Sandy Garossino, slammed Elon Musk on Sunday, May 17, less than two weeks after he and the singer welcomed their son, X Æ A-12.

The former Crown prosecutor took issue with the Tesla CEO, 48, tweeting, “Take the red pill,” a reference to The Matrix that has recently been adopted online by right-wing groups and men’s rights activists.

Take the red pill 🌹 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 17, 2020

In a since-deleted tweet, Garossino wrote, “If your partner went through a challenging pregnancy and childbirth in the last two weeks… And you were over 16 years old, Would you be blaring MRA [men’s rights activists] bulls–t on Twitter right now?”

Canadian political consultant Gerald Butts, who once served as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s principal secretary, also commented on Musk’s “red pill” tweet, writing, “Buddy has a 3 week old baby. Maybe step away from the broflakes.” In another since-deleted tweet, Garossino clarified, “Not yet 2 weeks old.”

Additionally, Garossino retweeted a post calling for the tech entrepreneur to be “arrested” after he reopened a Tesla factory in California “in violation of the local health orders” amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The journalist and Butts, 48, were not the only people who called out Musk’s tweet on Sunday. After first daughter Ivanka Trump retweeted the SpaceX founder’s post, adding that she had “taken” the red pill, The Matrix creator Lilly Wachowski made headlines for replying, “F–k both of you.”

Grimes, 32, and Musk welcomed X Æ A-12 on May 4, two years after going public with their relationship. She later explained the newborn’s unique name on Twitter, saying the “X” represents “the unknown variable,” the “Æ” is her “elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial Intelligence) and “A-12” is the “precursor to SR-17,” the couple’s “favorite aircraft.” Musk was quick to correct a mistake in Grimes’ breakdown, tweeting on May 6, “SR-71, but yes,” to which she fired back, “I am recovering from surgery and barely alive so may my typos b [sic] forgiven but, damnit. That was meant to be profound.”

A source told Us Weekly exclusively earlier this month that Grimes and Musk, who has five other children with ex-wife Justine Wilson, “have experienced a lot of ups and downs in their relationship.”