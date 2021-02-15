Gwyneth Paltrow Creates Goop Vibrator Had to Pass the Time in Quarantine

Good vibrations! Gwyneth Paltrow joked about why she created the Goop vibrator this year, before poking fun at herself in the name of product promotion.

Goop launched its first vibrator on Sunday, February 14, and Paltrow, 48, had a lot to say about the sexy item. After poet Cleo Wade called the actress an “icon” for spending the coronavirus quarantine “creating her own vibrator,” Paltrow replied via her Instagram Story, writing, “Had to pass the time, you know?”

The Shakespeare in Love actress also jokingly posted a photo of herself from the 1999 Academy Awards, replacing her Oscar with the vibrator. “Beat you to it … I know how to meme too, guys,” Paltrow captioned the photo on Valentine’s Day. “Head to @goop to see what all the buzz is about.”

“Omg 💀,” Wade, 31, commented on the snap. Drew Barrymore added, “Oh my god I love you.”

Fashion editor Elizabeth Saltzman reacted to the photoshopped image, writing, “Good vibrations!!!❤️❤️❤️ or should I say GOOP VIBRATIONS 💕💕💕.”

Goop’s announcement of the product included an equally cheeky caption. “We’ve tested a lot of vibrators over the years — a job we take seriously, knowing that great vibrators lead to great orgasms. Basically, it’s a pleasure,” the company wrote via Instagram. “We’re excited to formally introduce you to our Double-Sided Wand Vibrator.”

According to the website, the sex toy features eight pulsating patterns on both sides of the wand and costs $95.

“Every detail is deliberate and precise, but we’d be lying if we said that using the vibrator gives us the sensation we thought it would,” the description reads. “The truth is: It still shocks us. It packs way more power and delivers deeper pleasure than anything we’ve tried before. Although we may have dabbled in hyperbole once or twice, after you give this vibrator a whirl, you may accuse us of understatement.”

Paltrow has a history of creating controversial products for Goop, including the This Smells Like My Vagina and This Smells Like My Orgasm candles.

The Iron Man actress, who previously revealed that the candles started as a “joke,” told Us Weekly about the real reason behind her headline-catching scents in September 2020.

“You grew up getting messaging around the feminine care that was heavily scented with synthetic fragrances and all this kind of thing,” Paltrow exclusively told Us. “I just felt it was time to make a bit of a feminist statement around accepting who we are and our femininity. I feel like once people get past the initial shock of it, and you really start to unpack what it means and what it’s saying, it’s pretty cool.”