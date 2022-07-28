Not holding back! Gwyneth Paltrow couldn’t resist making a joke about Hailey Bieber‘s dad, Stephen Baldwin, when the duo collaborated on a video.

“I think I know your dad and your uncles,” the Oscar winner, 49, told the supermodel, 25, in the Wednesday, July 27, installment of Bieber’s “Who’s in My Bathroom?” series. “I did a movie with your dad, actually. It was a tiny, independent movie. I think I was, like, 20 years old, so it was a really long time ago. But he was great. He was so nice. It was awesome.”

The Rhode founder joked that it would have been awkward if Paltrow “had some horror story” about her costar in 1994’s Mrs. Parker and the Vicious Circle, but the Goop entrepreneur thought of something that would have been worse.

“[What] if I had, like, f–ked your dad in the bathroom,” the Sliding Doors actress quipped.

Bieber didn’t miss a beat, however, telling the It’s All Good author that she’s had that happen before. “I don’t know if he even knows that I know that,” she said, laughing. “But I have had that happen.”

Paltrow quickly clarified that she was just kidding about getting intimate with the Born on the Fourth of July actor, 56. “I didn’t, I didn’t,” she explained. Bieber replied, “Well, that’s good to know!”

The Shakespeare in Love actress has also acted alongside Bieber’s uncle Alec Baldwin in several films, including 2001’s The Royal Tenenbaums and 2006’s Running With Scissors. (The 30 Rock alum, 64, never appeared onscreen in the former film, but his narration can be heard throughout the dramedy.)

Later in her interview with Bieber, Paltrow discussed the advantages she had early in her career as the child of actress Blythe Danner and late director Bruce Paltrow. “As the child of somebody, you get access that other people don’t have,” the wellness guru explained. “So, the playing field is not level in that way.”

The California native went on to say that she thinks that initial leg up can only take a person so far, though.

“I really do feel that once your foot is in the door — which you unfairly got in — then you have to work almost twice as hard and twice as good because people are ready to pull you down and say, ‘You don’t belong there, and you’re only there because of your dad or your mom,’ or whatever the case may be,” she explained. “And it shouldn’t limit you because what I definitely believe is that nobody in the world, especially anybody that doesn’t know you, should have a negative impact on your path or the decisions that you make.”

