Girl talk! Gwyneth Paltrow admitted to Hailey Bieber that she was confused by the new viral “glazed donut” skincare trend — mistaking it for an NSFW act done in the boudoir.

“Glazed donut sounded like, sexual. Does that mean someone wants to lick your face?” Paltrow, 49, asked Bieber, 25, during the Wednesday, July 27, episode of the Who’s In My Bathroom? series. The California native’s question came after the model introduced her to Rhode’s Peptide Glazing Fluid, a new product from her skincare line.

While the Shakespeare in Love actress has experience in the skincare world with her own company Goop, she was still skeptical about the new, funny-sounding trend. Bieber, for her part, took the opportunity to playfully tease Paltrow about the confusion.

“You’re like, ‘What’s this new position everybody’s getting to, the glazed donut?'” The Rhode Skincare founder joked, before adding that it was simply about “glazing the skin” and giving the face a dewy glow.

“I don’t want to go to bed at night unless I look like a freshly glazed donut,” she added, noting that she “didn’t come up with the concept” herself.

The hilarious chat between the women wasn’t the only NSFW moment shared in the YouTube clip. Earlier in the video, the Sliding Doors star couldn’t resist making a joke about the Drop the Mic host’s dad Stephen Baldwin after the two did a film together years prior.

“I think I know your dad and your uncles,” the Oscar winner told the supermodel. “I did a movie with your dad, actually. It was a tiny, independent movie. I think I was, like, 20 years old, so it was a really long time ago. But he was great. He was so nice. It was awesome.”

When Bieber revealed that she was glad Paltrow didn’t have some “horror story” about working with her father, the Iron Man star came up with something that would have been even more awkward.

“[What] if I had, like, f–ked your dad in the bathroom?” the Glee alum asked before Bieber replied that it wouldn’t be the first time.

“I don’t know if he even knows that I know that,” she said, laughing. “But I have had that happen.”

Paltrow quickly clarified that she was just kidding about getting intimate with the Born on the Fourth of July actor, 56. “I didn’t, I didn’t,” she explained. Bieber replied, “Well, that’s good to know!”

The Emma actress has also acted alongside Bieber’s uncle Alec Baldwin in several films, including 2001’s The Royal Tenenbaums and 2006’s Running With Scissors. (While the 30 Rock alum, 64, never appeared onscreen in the former film, his narration can be heard throughout the comedy.)

