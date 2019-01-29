Trouble on the slopes. Gwyneth Paltrow is being sued for allegedly causing injuries to a doctor named Terry Sanderson after he said she crashed into him while skiing on a mountain in Deer Valley, Utah, in February 2016.

“Gwyneth Paltrow skied out of control and hit the back of Terry Sanderson, another skier, who was downhill, knocking him down hard, knocking him out, and causing a brain injury, four broken ribs and other serious injuries,” court documents obtained by Us Weekly state. “Paltrow got up, turned and skied away, leaving Sanderson stunned, lying in the snow, seriously injured.”

According to the paperwork, which was filed in Utah on Tuesday, January 29, a Deer Valley ski instructor approached Sanderson after the alleged hit-and-run ski crash, but “also failed to send help.”

“[The ski instructor] filed a false report to protect his client, Ms. Paltrow,” the docs claim. “Neither Ms. Paltrow nor Deer Valley lodge personnel notified emergency responders about the injured Dr. Sanderson.”

Sanderson alleges in the documents that the 46-year-old actress “knew it was wrong to ski out of control too fast for her ability and distracted, but she did it anyway.”

“Gwyneth Paltrow knew it was wrong to slam into Dr. Sanderson’s back, knocking him down, landing on top of him, knocking him out and then leave the scene of the ski crash she caused, but she did it anyway,” the docs read.

The doctor also claims in the documents that Paltrow and the ski instructor caused him “emotional distress” by “ignoring, denying assistance to, and skiing away” after the alleged crash.

Paltrow denied the allegations made against her in the lawsuit in a statement to Us Weekly on Tuesday: “This lawsuit is completely without merit and we expect to be vindicated.”

