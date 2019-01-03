Hailee Steinfeld wants nothing but positivity in 2019. The Oscar nominee made headlines on Wednesday, January 2, when she shared a cryptic message about relationships on her Instagram Stories — not long after her split from Niall Horan.

Steinfeld, 22, reposted a message originally shared by Julia Michaels that read, “New Years resolution: No more dating narcissists.” The True Grit star captioned her post: “God bless you @juliamichaels. Preach it.”

Steinfeld then reposted a series of quotes about how “narcissists are masters of manipulation” who “believe they’re entitled to every shred of their partner’s attention, so they label anything else as ‘selfish.’”

Some fans were quick to speculate on social media that the actress’ posts may have been about Horan, 25, but she was quick to shoot down the rumors.

“No hidden messages my loves,” she tweeted later on Wednesday. “Just reposted an interesting read that I’m sure some of y’all can relate to. Nothing but love!”

No hidden messages my loves. Just reposted an interesting read that I’m sure some of y’all can relate to. Nothing but love! ♥️ — Hailee Steinfeld (@HaileeSteinfeld) January 3, 2019

Steinfeld and the former One Direction singer, who never publicly addressed their romance, were first linked in early 2018 after being spotted together at London’s West End production of Hamilton. Over the months that followed, they continued to get cozy and packed on the PDA while out and about in Los Angeles.

However, the pair ultimately decided to call it quits later in the year. “They split months ago,” a source told Us Weekly in December. “Niall wrapped up his tour and had more free time, but Hailee’s work schedule really ramped up, so they didn’t have time for a relationship. They still have a lot of love for each other.”

