Hailey-Baldwin-Calls-Out-People-'Belittling'-Justin-Bieber's-Lyme-Disease

Standing by his side. Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) defended her husband, Justin Bieber, via Twitter on Wednesday, January 8, against critics who mocked the singer for revealing he has Lyme disease and chronic mono.

“For those who are trying to downplay the severity of Lyme disease,” the Drop the Mic cohost, 23, began, “please do your research and listen to the stories of people who have suffered with it for years. Making fun of and belittling a disease you don’t understand is never the way, all it takes is educating yourself.”

Hailey continued on to thank Yolanda Hadid and her daughters, Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid, for their support. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 55, documented her struggles with Lyme in her 2017 memoir, Believe Me: My Battle with the Invisible Disability of Lyme Disease. Yolanda revealed on a 2016 episode of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills that Bella, 23, and her brother, Anwar Hadid, also contracted the disease.

“I wanna say a huge thank you to @YolandaHadid and @bellahadid and @GiGiHadid for bringing me so much clarity and information on Lyme disease and for helping answer my questions about course of action, symptoms etc. Love you 3 amazing women!” Hailey wrote.

She concluded by shouting out Avril Lavigne, who was diagnosed with the illness in 2014, for her advocacy work through the Avril Lavigne Foundation, which supports people suffering from Lyme disease.

“And sending so much love to @AvrilLavigne thank you for all you do to educate people about Lyme. You’re amazing,” Hailey tweeted.

The 35-year-old singer ,tweeted back, “Thank you @haileybieber for your kind words. So sorry to hear about @justinbieber having to go through this awful disease. The fact that it’s hard to diagnose and is so debilitating was something I suffered through also.”

Justin, 25, opened up to his fans on Wednesday that he was diagnosed with the tick-carrying illness, which includes symptoms such as exhaustion, joint pain and fatigue, as well as chronic mono.

“While a lot of people kept saying justin Bieber looks like shit, on meth etc. they failed to realize I’ve been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease, not only that but had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my, skin, brain function, energy, and overall health,” the “Yummy” singer penned via Instagram.

He added that his health issues would be chronicled in his YouTube docu-series, Justin Bieber: Seasons, which premiers on January 27.

“These things will be explained further in a docu series I’m putting on YouTube shortly.. you can learn all that I’ve been battling and OVERCOMING,” he wrote. “It’s been a rough couple years but getting the right treatment that will help treat this so far incurable disease and I will be back and better than ever NO CAP.”