Hailey Baldwin attended the ICP Honors 2018 Infinity Award Winners Gala on Monday, April 9, to support designer Jason Wu — where she also shared her thoughts on friend Kylie Jenner’s daughter, Stormi Webster.

“She’s honestly one of the most beautiful babies I’ve ever seen,” the model, 21, exclusively told Us Weekly. “She’s perfect.”

stormiiiiiiiii🖤 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Mar 23, 2018 at 12:23pm PDT

Stormi is shaping up to be one of the most famous babies born this year, despite her arrival being shrouded in secrecy. As previously reported, the Lip Kit founder, 20, went MIA throughout her pregnancy in an effort to, as she explained in her announcement on February 4, “prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way” she knew how. That same day, Jenner also shared an emotional video that showed fans a glimpse into her nine-month journey carrying her first child with rapper boyfriend Travis Scott.

Since revealing the child’s birth, Jenner has slowly been getting back to her social media sharing ways — but instead of posting sexy selfies, she’s been documenting more sweet moments of her little girl. Most recently, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a sweet pic on her Instagram story on Thursday, April 5, of the child in a stroller, captioning it, “Walk w mommy & daddy.”

A few days earlier, the new parents were also seen playing with Stormi at an Easter party, where the “Butterfly Effect” rapper, 25, sweetly held his daughter before giving her a kiss.

As for Jenner, who recently commented on April 5 that she believes she needs to “lose 20 pounds,” Baldwin told Us she’s “great.”

