Getting along with the mother-in-law! Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) praised her husband Justin Bieber‘s mom, Pattie Mallette, on Instagram.

Relive Their Love! A Timeline of Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s Relationship

Mallette, 44, posted a series of selfies on Friday, July 6. “Summer love in Canada 🇨🇦 eh? #noplacelikehome,” she captioned four pics of her smiling into the camera in Stratford, Ontario.

And her photos elicited a gushing response from her 22-year-old daughter-in-law: “how does my mother in law look 21???!!? The most beautiful!!!”

Justin Bieber Through the Years: From Teen Heartthrob to Married Man

The model and the “What Do You Mean?” singer married in a quiet ceremony in a New York City courthouse in September 2018.

Earlier this week, Justin, Hailey and Mallette garnered attention by wading into the Taylor Swift and Scooter Braun feud on social media. The “Lover” singer blasted Braun in a Tumblr post, accusing both the Drew House founder and his manager of bullying her throughout the years.

Bieber then issued an apology on Instagram, noting that an old social media post towards the 1989 artist “was distasteful and insensitive.” After the amends, the “Despacito” singer defended his long-time manager: “Scooter has had your back since the days you graciously let me open up for you,” he began. “As the years have passed we haven’t crossed paths and gotten to communicate our differences, hurts or frustrations. So for you to take it to social media and get people to hate on Scooter isn’t fair. What were you trying to accomplish by posting that blog?”

Taylor Swift vs Scooter Braun: Celebs Take Sides

Hailey supported her husband’s statement by commenting, “gentleman.” She subsequently received flak from Swift’s fans, most notably friend Cara Delevingne.“Gentleman? @haileybieber @justinbieber you must be bored. I wish you spent less time sticking up for men and more time trying to understand women and respecting their valid reactions,” she wrote in part.

Mallette also seemingly posted about the controversy. “Why all the division? #LoveWins,” she tweeted on June 30.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!