Seeking peace. Justin Bieber’s mother, Pattie Mallette, spoke out amid the rift between her son and Taylor Swift after the “ME!” singer accused Bieber’s manager, Scooter Braun, of being a “bully” for buying the label that owns her masters.

“Why all the division? #LoveWins,” Mallette, 44, tweeted on Sunday, June 30.

Her response followed a Tumblr update Swift, 29, posted earlier that day about Braun, 38, becoming the new owner of her former label, Big Machine Label Group. The post was accompanied by a picture that Bieber, 25, previously shared to Instagram of a FaceTime call he had with Braun and fellow client Kanye West, which the “Sorry” crooner captioned: “Taylor Swift what up.”

Swift, at the time, referred to the “I Don’t Care” artist’s picture as an example of Braun’s “bullying.”

“I learned about Scooter Braun’s purchase of my masters as it was announced to the world. All I could think about was the incessant, manipulative bullying I’ve received at his hands for years,” she wrote. “Like when Kim Kardashian orchestrated an illegally recorded snippet of a phone call to be leaked and then Scooter got his two clients together to bully me online about it. (See photo). Or when his client, Kanye West, organized a revenge porn music video which strips my body naked.”

Swift continued by noting how Braun has allegedly tormented her over time, adding: “Now Scooter has stripped me of my life’s work, that I wasn’t given an opportunity to buy. Essentially, my musical legacy is about to lie in the hands of someone who tried to dismantle it. This is my worst case scenario.”

The “You Need to Calm Down” singer’s Tumblr exposé later garnered an apology from Bieber via Instagram on Sunday. While the Grammy winner recognized his old social media post “was distasteful and insensitive,” he also took the opportunity to “be honest” about Swift’s critique of Braun.

“Scooter has had your back since the days you graciously let me open up for you,” he began. “As the years have passed we haven’t crossed paths and gotten to communicate our differences, hurts or frustrations. So for you to take it to social media and get people to hate on Scooter isn’t fair. What were you trying to accomplish by posting that blog?”

Bieber also noted that Swift’s post appeared to be a way for her to “get sympathy” and lead her fans to “bully Scooter.”

Mallette isn’t the only one to have spoken out amid the brewing feud. Halsey supported Swift on Sunday by tweeting that the Grammy winner “deserves to own the painstaking labor of her heart.” Swift’s pal Toddrick Hall, who also co-produced her “You Need to Calm Down” music video, tweeted that how he “truly hope justice is served and that my friend’s music will fall into the hands of a better human,” and Iggy Azalea argued via Twitter that people “really do ppl [people] crazy dirty on ownership of their intellectual property in the biz.”

Braun’s other clients Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande also weighed in on the drama. Lovato said her manager is “a good man” whom she is “grateful” to work with. Grande, meanwhile, wrote how she “spoke” with Braun and expressed how she was “so so sorry” for Swift in a pulled Instagram Stories post on Monday, July 1.

Yael Cohen, Braun’s wife and founder of F–k Cancer, defended her husband in a scathing Instagram post directed at Swift on Sunday, where she wrote: “You are supposed to be a role model, but continue to model bullying.”

