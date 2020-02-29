Hailey Baldwin Reveals This Party Trick Led Justin Bieber to Marry Her

From party tricks to holy matrimony. Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) revealed that her marriage to husband Justin Bieber stemmed from one special skill she debuted on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The model, 23, returned to the late night show where she told Jimmy Fallon that a past interview motivated Bieber, 25, to call her and reconcile their on-off relationship.

“Did you do any party tricks?” Fallon, 45, asked Hailey on Friday, February 28. “Well, I say this because the last time you were on our show, you did something that was the most amazing thing ever. Everybody was talking about it, you opened a beer bottle with your teeth.”

Hailey then explained that Justin was impressed by her bottling-opening expertise and decided to reach out after the interview aired.

“It was really fun and there’s actually another funny story behind this and that is that last time I was here, we did this little party trick where I opened a Corona bottle with my teeth,” Hailey said. “The next morning — after the interview had aired — I got a certain phone call from a certain someone and it was a little like, ‘Hey, how are you? I saw you on Jimmy Fallon last night. You were looking really good. I loved that trick that you did, I had no idea that you can do that. It was so cool.’ Cut to, I’m now married to that certain someone.”

She added, “I feel like Jimmy gets a little credit for helping me spark. Yup, that is true,” to which Fallon jokingly replied, “You’d think I’d be invited to your wedding.”

“Hey no, I’m joking, I’m joking,” he continued. “By the way, I know ’cause I’ve seen you and Justin many times and you guys are so cute together.”

Hailey also dished on the first time she met Justin on the set of the Today show in 2009. The model was only 13 years old at the time, while the “Baby” crooner was 15 years old and fairly new to the music industry.

“I know, it sounds like this weird arranged marriage situation,” she explained to Fallon. “We met because my dad, he brought me to the Today show when Justin performed there. He was no more than 15 I think. … He was so new that I didn’t really know a lot about him yet. It was really kinda before anything.”

She continued, “I met him and his mom and my dad kind of just connected as friends and we invited them over to our house the next day. Him and his mom just came over for family dinner with me and my family and we went bowling.”

Hailey and Justin tied the knot in a New York courthouse ceremony in September 2018 — a few months after reconciling their romance. The couple married a second time in an extravagant ceremony held in Bluffton, South Carolina, in September 2019.

Justin previously dated on-and-off ex Selena Gomez from 2010 to 2018.