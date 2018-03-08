Hailey Baldwin Says She’s Single After Shawn Mendes Romance

Declaring her single status! Hailey Baldwin exclusively told Us Weekly that she’s not dating anyone after her romance with Shawn Mendes made headlines.

“Currently I’m not,” Baldwin told Us at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards Press Preview Day at The Forum, Inglewood on Thursday, March 8.

Reports that the 21-year-old model was casually dating the “Stitches” singer, 19, first started in October 2017, when the duo were seen holding fans at a Halloween party. The pair fueled romance rumors when they were spotted in his hometown of Toronto, Canada, in December, walking through the Toronto Christmas Market. They never confirmed or denied their relationship.

Baldwin, who is set to host the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards, opened up to Us about the kind of guy she does want to date.

“I look for somebody who’s like funny and can make me laugh,” the Drop the Mic host said on Thursday. “I’m very, very picky, like I am particularly very specific and I know like pretty much immediately if I’m gonna get along with somebody in the capacity of dating or not.”

“I mean, I hang out with people obviously and get to know them,” she continued. “It takes me a long time to feel like I can warm up to somebody before I ever even consider dating them.”

Baldwin was previously linked to Justin Bieber and Drake. Mendes, meanwhile, denied last year that he was dating Camila Cabello.

The 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards air on TBS, TNT and truTV on Sunday, March 11, at 8 p.m. ET.

