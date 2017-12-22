Home for the holidays! Shawn Mendes is in his hometown of Toronto, Canada, and he brought his girlfriend, Hailey Baldwin, along for the visit.

A fan spotted the pair while they were at the Toronto Christmas Market on Thursday, December 21. Twitter user @sarahelizabth13 shared the photos of the moment on her account, including a selfie she took with the “Stitches” singer and other snaps she took of the pair walking together.

SHAWN MENDES AND HAILEY BALDWIN IN TORONTO pic.twitter.com/8vpivNVNdZ — sarah (@sarahelizabth13) December 21, 2017

Although the new couple has been spending the week together, a source tells Us Weekly that they are dating, but it’s not serious yet.

“Hailey and Shawn are still dating, but they live on opposite sides of the country,” the insider tells Us. “It’s pretty casual because of the distance but they are definitely dating.”

It’s still unclear when they got together, but a source told Us in November that the “Treat You Better” singer, 19, and Baldwin, 21, were cozy at the 2017 MTV Europe Music Awards. “Hailey and Shawn are really dating,” the source said. “They were hanging out at Rita Ora’s afterparty, making out with each other and they went home together.”

The insider added, “Hailey is really into Shawn and thinks he is the nicest, sweetest guy. They meet up whenever they’re in the same city, FaceTime a lot and text each other several times a day.”

The duo were also openly affectionate at the Halloween party she hosted with Kendall Jenner and Justine Skye at Delilah in West Hollywood on October 31.

The fashion model previously dated Justin Bieber and was linked to Drake in 2016. Mendes shut down rumors that he was dating Camila Cabello in March.

