Her heart was made for him! There’s no denying that Hailey Baldwin is head over heels for husband Justin Bieber — and her new in-laws.

“Hailey is super close with [Justin’s] family and has been for years,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively of the 21-year-old model’s bond with the Bieber brood. “Hailey would do anything for Justin. He was her first love.”

As for how the couple’s relationship has grown since rekindling their romance in June, the insider adds that “Justin and Hailey have gotten very close to their faith even more so recently.”

The Drop the Mic cohost isn’t shy to share her adoration for the Purpose artist, 24. Baldwin couldn’t help put get her groove on when one of Bieber’s songs came on at the PrettyLittleThing x Hailey Baldwin event in Los Angeles on Monday, November 5.

“The DJ played ‘No Brainer’ and she danced to the song,” an insider told Us Weekly. “She waved her hands side to side as she sat in her seat and wiggled her shoulders back and forth.”

And it’s not just Baldwin who puts her love on full-display. Beyond serenading his love in front of Buckingham Palace and packing on the PDA with the model following their New York City courthouse wedding, Bieber most recently got a more permanent sign of affection.

Earlier this month, the Canadian crooner added some ink to his body in Baldwin’s honor. Celebrity tattoo artist Bang Bang told Page Six TV that he worked with the new Mr. & Mrs. Bieber following their nuptials.

“They each got a tattoo,” the artist said. “Justin’s tattoo is on his face, and I haven’t seen any photos of it — so he’s doing a good job of laying low.”

Baldwin and Bieber got engaged in July during a romantic vacation in the Bahamas. They officially got married in September.

