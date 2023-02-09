Achieve Hailey Bieber’s Dewy Look With These Milk Makeup Blush Hacks

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Hailey Bieber somehow always achieves that perfect glowy look, which is forever flawless. She is the queen of the “no makeup” makeup aesthetic, after all. The question is — how does she do it? The model and her makeup artist, Leah Darcy, filmed a YouTube video detailing a “fun fall glam routine” resulting in a monochromatic berry look. Bieber and Darcy detailed each step of her makeup routine, adding in small tips and tricks to help you accomplish the look at home.

For starters, Bieber applied her Rhode peptide glazing fluid, barrier restore cream and lip treatment — and then her makeup artist went in with Chanel Vitalumiere Aqua Ultra-Light Skin Perfecting Foundation. After she applied bronzer, the beauty guru introduced Milk Makeup’s Bionic Liquid Blush. This blush is infused with hyaluronic acid, mushroom extracts and collagen to help improve skin texture and instantly plump your complexion.

A little goes a long way with this blush — it’s so pigmented, you only need a small amount to achieve a rosy look — which means the tube will last a substantial amount of time.

Before applying the liquid blush, Bieber mixed it with the Rhode barrier restore cream — ensuring a dewy and natural finish. You can add this to your makeup routine by using any moisturizer to create a more blendable blush! Darcy also shared the importance of letting your blush absorb into the skin — and noted that if you want to add more, you should layer it to build the color more. The Milk Makeup Lip and Cheek Tint was the next featured product in the video, and Darcy placed it on her hand to give her a more controlled application before using it on Bieber’s cheeks.

After she applied it on her cheeks as blush, Bieber then used an eyeshadow brush to apply it on her lids. “I love products that are multi-use,” the Rhode founder said in her YouTube tutorial.

One of the finishing touches on Bieber’s glam look — which is arguably one of the most important — involved her lips. After applying lipstick, Darcy created a tinted lip balm using Milk’s Bionic Blush and Rhode’s peptide lip treatment to form a rich, glossy and pigmented color. It’s the ultimate hue to bring the whole look to life, and we’re endlessly grateful for the handy hacks and inspo. Follow in Bieber’s footsteps for your next date night — Valentine’s Day, anyone?

