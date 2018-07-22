Halsey posted a comment on her ex-boyfriend G-Eazy‘s Instagram photo, where he boasted about having “big dick energy” on Saturday, July 21, just weeks after she cried onstage about their split.

The rapper, 29, posted a photo of himself performing at a concert at the Sunlight Supply Amphitheater in Ridgefield, Washington, along with the caption, “Big Dick Energy.”

It prompted the “Bad at Love” crooner, 23, to add three emojis — a cloud, a tornado and a water droplet — to the pic, which had fans speculating about the meaning and whether the pair were reconciling.

“I’m so f—king confused,” wrote one, while another counseled that “couples can break up and not hate each other.”

Halsey followed up her comment with “lmao” and responded to one fan who speculated that their split was faked and her comment was probably “petty.”

“No petty here,” the singer responded. “Caption damn funny and stage looks dope. jealous of everyone who gets to see the show.”

As previously reported, the couple announced their split on July 3 after nine months together.

“I normally keep this kind of thing private but provided our public nature I feel the need to inform my fans. G-Eazy and I are taking some time apart,” the “Now or Never” singer wrote in an Instagram Story post. “I’m eager to continue the upcoming passage of time dedicating myself to my art and my career, and the duration of my tour. I wish him the best. Thanks for respecting our privacy at this time.”

She broke down on stage a few days later while performing her hit “Sorry,” wiping away tears as she sang, “Someone will love you / but someone isn’t me.”

Halsey also talked about the breakup during a concert in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on July 15, telling the crowd that she’d recently been hurt by someone and had learned a lesson: “Don’t sleep with your ex.”

