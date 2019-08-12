



Boy, bi. After a Twitter user offered a biphobic take on Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth’s split, Halsey gave the user a lesson in female empowerment.

“#MileyCyrus splitting and allegedly cheating on Liam with a woman confirms that you shouldn’t date bi people,” the user tweeted on Sunday, August 11. “Not offensive, just true. Bi is greedy and never satisfied.”

Halsey, 24, responded to the tweet the same day. “Hey tigerbob. Doesn’t surprise me that ur saying this and ur page has u crying about Brie Larson too!” she wrote, likely referring to the same user’s critique of Brie Larson’s so-called “attack on white men.”

“Stop being afraid of women who aren’t afraid to do what pleases them and not other people,” the openly bisexual singer added, punctuating her tweet with a smiley emoticon.

Us Weekly confirmed on Saturday, August 10, that Cyrus, 26, and Hemsworth, 29, had split after less than eight months of marriage.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” a rep for Cyrus told Us a statement. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

The “Mother’s Daughter” singer — who identifies as pansexual and who was spotted kissing Brody Jenner’s ex Kaitlynn Carter in Italy a day before the split news — waxed philosophical on Instagram on Sunday, telling followers that “change is inevitable” and that “life’s a climb.”

But Hemsworth seemed to be in a gloomier mood post-breakup. “You don’t understand what it’s like,” the Hunger Games alum told The Daily Mail Australia on Monday, August 12. “I don’t want to talk about it, mate.”

Cyrus and Hemsworth dated on and off for 10 years before tying the knot at their Nashville home in December 2018.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!